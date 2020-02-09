From Stage to Screen: Could Scarlett Johansson Win Two Oscars Tonight?

Later tonight, Scarlett Johansson has not one, but two chances at Oscars gold. The double nominee, who earned her very first nods this year, joins the company of just eleven other stars who have earned two acting nominations at once.

Best Actress- Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actress: Jojo Rabbit

The Manhattan native made her film debut as a child in 1994's North, though it wasn't until 2003 that the world seriously took notice of the young actress in Lost in Translation. Her performance surged her career in the early 2000s, in which she starred in Girl with a Pearl Earring, A Love Song for Bobby Long, Matchpoint, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

In 2010, she made her Broadway debut opposite Liev Schreiber in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge- a performance that won her a Tony Award. "Being welcomed into this community has been an absolute dream come true for me," said Johansson. "Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be on Broadway. And here I am!"

In the same year, Johansson officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man 2 as Black Widow. Since then, she has gone on to appear in six more MCU films (with another currently in post-production).

In 2013, she returned to Broadway in Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Her director, Rob Ashford, told BroadwayWorld on opening night: "Scarlett has such interesting ideas... I was so intrigued by that. I saw her in A View from the Bridge and I knew that she was such a great stage actress and I knew that she could handle the stage. I was thrilled to get into the studio with her. She came in day one knowing the lines, ready to go. She set the tone and we all just followed."

