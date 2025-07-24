Frank Zappa's 1975 Album 'One Size Fits All' to Receive Deluxe Reissue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate 50 years of Frank Zappa's 1975 album One Size Fits All, a suite of newly expanded 50th anniversary editions led by a five-disc Super Deluxe Edition featuring 58 tracks will be released.

The Super Deluxe Edition box comes complete with a 36-page booklet and unseen photos from the archives of Sam Emerson, in addition to liner notes and new historical essays by noted music journalist David Fricke, longtime Zappa/Mothers bandmember Ruth Underwood, and, as always, The Vaultmeister, Joe Travers.

One Size Fits All will also be released on vinyl with two special pressings: a 180-gram 2LP “Black Glitter” anniversary edition that combines a brand-new analog cut of the album with a bonus LP of highlights from the box set plus the 50th anniversary booklet, and a limited edition 1LP on 180-gram “Blue Galaxy” vinyl housed in a jacket printed on silver foil and including a lithograph of a never-before-seen photo contact sheet from one of Zappa’s historic shoots with Sam Emerson.

The Super Deluxe Edition and 2LP will be released on September 26 but fans who pre-order any of the One Size All: 50th Anniversary Edition offerings, including the 1LP color vinyl, exclusively at Zappa.com, uDiscover Music or Sound of Vinyl will receive the album on Friday, August 1. All formats are available to pre-order now here/

A new merch collection celebrating 50 years of One Size Fits All has also just been released, including t-shirts, posters, branded “One Size Fits All” socks, and more. Check it out here here.

Additionally, Honker Home Video, founded by Zappa in 1985 to sell his VHS releases direct to fans, has been resurrected 40 years later as a one-stop digital shop where fans can now digitally rent such favorites as the 1987 documentary, “The True Story Of Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels,” the 2008 live concert movie “The Torture Never Stops” shot in 1981 at the Palladium in NYC on Halloween night, the odds and ends compilation “Video From Hell,” and the latest release in Zappa’s video catalog, “Cheaper Than Cheep,” the just-released after more than 50 years two-hour concert film captured in June 1974 at Zappa’s Los Angeles rehearsal space. Learn more here.

Produced by Ahmet Zappa and Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers, the new, expanded collection, One Size Fits All: 50th Anniversary Edition, sports the 2012 remaster of the original album by Bob Ludwig, along with scores of additional session outtakes from The Vault, alternate takes, and 2024 mixes remixed and restored by Craig Parker Adams, all remastered in 2025 by John Polito at Audio Mechanics. Also included in the expanded collection is a truly historical live concert recording captured at Sports Palace Ahoy in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, on September 28, 1974, plus a pair of bonus concert tracks from Gothenburg Concert Hall in Gothenburg, Sweden, extracted from a gig just a few days earlier on September 25, 1974.

The Blu-ray contains the core album newly remixed in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound by Karma Auger and Erich Gobel at Studio1LA, the same team behind the acclaimed Dolby Atmos and surround mixes of 2022’s Waka/Wazoo, 2023’s Over-Nite Sensation, and 2024’s Apostrophe (’) releases, respectively, which were mixed directly from the 24-track album master tapes, along with the hi-res stereo 2024 remaster at 24-bit/192kHz for the main album, plus two bonus Vault-culled surround tracks featuring vintage mixes by Zappa himself. Also included are two bonus videos taken from the classic KCET-TV shoot in Los Angeles, Calif., on August 27, 1974, which have been re-edited for the first time since Zappa had his hands on the footage back in 1974.

Additionally, the Super Deluxe Edition will be available digitally, with all 58 tracks available in both hi-res 24-bit/96kHz and standard-res 16-bit/44.1kHz options. A standalone Dolby Atmos mix of the core album’s nine tracks will also be available on all Atmos-supporting hi-res streaming services.

4CD + 1BLU-RAY AUDIO SUPER DELUXE EDITION

CD 1- One Size Fits All – The Original Album – 2024 Remaster + Album Session Bonus Tracks

1. Inca Roads

2. Can’t Afford No Shoes

3. Sofa No. 1

4. Po-Jama People

5. Florentine Pogen

6. Evelyn, A Modified Dog

7. San Ber’dino

8. Andy

9. Sofa No. 2

Album Session Bonus Tracks

10. Inca Roads – Rough Mix

11. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – “Token” Outtake

12. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Basic Tracks, Take 5

13. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Instrumental Mix, Master Take

14. Can’t Afford No Shoes – Rough Mix

15. Sofa No. 1 – Basic Tracks, Take 6

16. Sofa No. 1 – Master Take, Early Mix

CD 2 Album Session Bonus Tracks- Continued

1. Po-Jama People – Old Mix

2. Florentine Pogen – Rough Mix

3. Florentine Pogen – Alternate Solo

4. Evelyn, A Modified Dog – Session Outtakes

5. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch – In Rehearsal

6. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch – Basic Tracks, Take 1

7. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix I

8. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix II

9. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix III

10. Something/Anything – Rough Mix

11. Andy – Rough Mix

12. Sofa No. 2 – Rough Mix

CD 3 Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974

1. Tush Tush Tush (A Token Of My Extreme)

2. Stink-Foot

3. Inca Roads

4. Approximate

5. Cosmik Debris

6. Florentine Pogen

7. Montana

8. RDNZL

CD 4 Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974 (Continued) + Bonus Live Tracks

1. Dupree’s Paradise Intro

2. Blind Mice Blues

3. Dupree’s Paradise – Part 1

4. Dupree’s Paradise – Part 2

5. Pygmy Twylyte

6. Room Service

7. Tush Tush Tush (End Vamp)

8. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974

9. Po-Jama People – Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974

BLU-RAY AUDIO One Size Fits All – The Album + Bonus Audio + Bonus Video

24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/96kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo

One Size Fits All – The Album

1. Inca Roads

2. Can’t Afford No Shoes

3. Sofa No. 1

4. Po-Jama People

5. Florentine Pogen

6. Evelyn, A Modified Dog

7. San Ber’dino

8. Andy

9. Sofa No. 2

Bonus Audio

1. Sofa No. 1 – 1975 Quad Mix

2. San Ber’dino – 1993 6-Channel Mix

Bonus Video (Pillar-box format)

3. Inca Roads: Video – "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974

4. Florentine Pogen: Video – "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974

Photo credit: Sam Emerson