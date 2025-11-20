Francesca Ravera Joins New York Presentation Of WHITE REALITY at The Greek Consulate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Francesca Ravera will participate in the New York presentation of White Reality, a new work by Stella Rousaki, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York on November 20, 2025. She will join a small ensemble presenting a theatrical program that blends literature and performance.

The evening will include a 20-minute staged component that merges dramatic text with an emphasis on internal emotional landscapes. Drawing inspiration from A Streetcar Named Desire and Long Day’s Journey Into Night, the piece examines communication, connection, and the illusions individuals construct to navigate reality.

Ravera will appear as Stella, performing alongside Christos Vasilopoulos as Stanley and Eleanna Finokalioti as Blanche.

Ravera’s stage credits include Off-Broadway productions of Truth Be Told, The Hummingbirds, Constellations, Blackbird, Two Rooms, and The Nina Variations. She has previously appeared in Espresso and The Way We Get By at Urban Stages Theatre. On screen, she received Best Actress honors for the short film Claire at international festivals and appeared in Ulysses: A Dark Odyssey with Danny Glover. She also serves on the juries for the New York Movie Awards, the Telly Awards, and the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival.

Her international stage work aligns with the thematic focus of White Reality and supports the event’s aim to foster artistic dialogue between Greek and American creative traditions.

A panel discussion will follow the performance, featuring Sozita Goudouna, Robert Richter, Peter Danish, Danae Stamatopoulou, and members of the creative team: Francesca Ravera, Stella Rousaki, Christos Vasilopoulos, and Eleanna Finokalioti.