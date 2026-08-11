Video: José Iglesias Talks Making Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

MLB veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as "Candelita", is gearing up to make history as the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Iglesias will join the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club to play the Narrator, beginning Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Iglesias recently chatted with TMZ about how his Broadway debut came to be, sharing that it wasn't "on [his] bucket list" to be on Broadway, but "when that phone rings and the opportunity presents, it's a must go."

"Buena Vista Social Club has a lot of history behind it, from my own country Cuba, and all of Latin America, so it was a yes. No hesitation whatsoever," he shared.

While he has now made a career for himself as both a baseball player and a singer, Iglesias shared that as a child, living in Cuba, baseball was always the dream. It wasn't until he was exposed to the arts in America that he wanted to pursue music as well.

"Music is something I really enjoy doing. I did 'OMG' and that opened the doors for all of these great opportunities that are happening today," he said.

Iglesias also went on to talk about how he's going to feel taking the stage, and how it will compare to getting on the field for a baseball game.

"That's something that I'm definitely looking forward to. It's definitely going to feel some intensity, the adrenaline, the energy," he said. "But I'm going to try to feed off of that in a positive way and just enjoy every single second. It's a unique opportunity. I have no idea what I'm facing."

Watch the full interview below:

About José Iglesias

José Antonio Iglesias Alemán, affectionately known as Candelita, is not just your typical professional baseball player; he's a multi-talented individual who has successfully bridged the worlds of sports and music. His journey into the limelight began in 2011 when he made his debut in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the prestigious Boston Red Sox. Over the years, Candelita's baseball career has taken him on a remarkable journey, including stints with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres. In 2025, after a brief and impactful period with the Padres, he made the bold decision to explore the vast landscape of free agency.

However, Candelita's talents extend far beyond the baseball diamond. With music coursing through his veins, he has demonstrated an innate and extraordinary ability to connect with audiences through melodies and lyrics. From a very young age he demonstrated his talent by writing poetry and over the years taking singing lessons, knowing that one day this moment would come. In recent years, during his spare time, he has been preparing himself by composing with greats of Latin music, J Pro, Pipo, Antonio Barullo, EL Micha, Lenier y Guianko “Yanko” Gomez and working with music producers of the stature of Gatillo, Motiff, Pututi just to name of few.

The year 2023 marked a pivotal moment in his life when he ventured into the artistic realm. In August of that same year, he unveiled his highly anticipated debut single, "Tambor". This release was not just a song; it was a resounding announcement of his official transition from the world of Major League Baseball to the vibrant and ever-evolving world of music.

Candelita's presence is not confined to the world of baseball alone; he is a beloved figure whose charm, charisma, and undeniable talent have captured the hearts of fans far and wide. As he embarks on this new chapter in his life, there's no doubt that he will leave an indelible mark on the music industry, just as he did in the world of baseball. The music video for "Tambor" has already garnered immense attention, amassing more than two hundred thousand views on his official YouTube channel, a testament to his magnetic appeal and the resonance of his music with his growing fanbase. Candelita's journey is one of unwavering determination, versatility, and a relentless pursuit of his passions, making him a true inspiration both on and off the field.

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