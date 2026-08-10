Photos/Video: Laiken Jules to Star as ANNIE in Goodspeed’s 50th Anniversary Production
Laiken Jules and Scotty were introduced as Annie and Sandy during a celebration marking 50 years since the musical's first Goodspeed performance.
Goodspeed Musicals celebrated the 50th anniversary of ANNIE on Monday, August 10, exactly 50 years after the musical gave its first performance at The Goodspeed. Check out photos and video from the celebration!
The event also introduced audiences to Laiken Jules, who will star as Annie in Goodspeed's upcoming 50th anniversary production, as well as Scotty, the shelter dog who will play Sandy.
The celebration featured remarks from Goodspeed Musicals Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton, Managing Director Vanessa Logan and Founding Director Michael P. Price, along with acclaimed animal trainer and Tony Award honoree Bill Berloni.
August 10 also marks a significant anniversary for Berloni. While working at Goodspeed in 1976, he trained his first dog for the original production of ANNIE, launching a career as an animal trainer that has now spanned five decades. Berloni is the owner and trainer of Scotty, who will take on the role of Sandy in the new production.
ANNIE began its journey at The Goodspeed on August 10, 1976, before going on to become one of the most enduring musicals in American theatre.
Goodspeed Musicals' 50th anniversary production of ANNIE will run October 30 through December 27, 2026.
Photo/Video Credit: Goodspeed Musicals
Annie 50th Anniversary Celebration
Annie 50th Anniversary Celebration
Laiken Jules and Scotty