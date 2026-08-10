GENE WILDER'S MY FRENCH WHORE Musical to Receive Workshop at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre will hold a musical workshop of the world premiere musical Gene Wilder'S MY FRENCH WHORE, September 7–9, 2026, in The Marty at North Coast Rep.

The workshop precedes the show's full production at North Coast Rep, which will run July 14–August 8, 2027. Based on Gene Wilder's novel of the same name, the musical features book and lyrics by Omri Schein and music by Daniel M. Lincoln. The workshop is closed to the public and intended for the creative team only.

Gene Wilder'S MY FRENCH WHORE is a World War I musical adapted by Omri Schein and Daniel M. Lincoln from Wilder's beloved novel. Set against the chaos of war, the story is equal parts romantic, humorous, and touching, following an unlikely love that defies the darkness of its time. The wrong spy. The wrong side. The wrong accent. What could go wrong? The result is a charming and funny world premiere musical about courage, transformation, and love against the odds.

The workshop cast includes Andrew Polec (Paul Peachy), Katerina McCrimmon (Annie), Lance Arthur Smith (Viktor Steinig, et al.), Roxane Carrasco (Camille, Countess, et al.), Abby Depuy (Elsie, Marianne, et al.), Ruff Yeager (Harrington, Count, et al.), Geno Carr (Stroller, Tausk, et al.), Eli Wood (Murdock, et al.), and Jacob Caltrider (Wally, et al.). The workshop is directed by North Coast Repertory Theatre Artistic Director David Ellenstein.

'Gene Wilder gave us a story that's funny, romantic, and unexpectedly moving, and this workshop is our chance to find the musical hiding inside it,' said Artistic Director David Ellenstein, who directs the workshop. 'We're bringing together an extraordinary group of artists to dig into the material before an audience ever sees it, and that process is where a new musical really comes to life.'

A case of mistaken identity. An unlikely love. A world premiere musical you won't forget.

About North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre, currently celebrating its 45th Season. North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.

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