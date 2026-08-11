Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 11, 2026- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tour Cast Revealed and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Let's catch you up on all the theatrical happenings from yesterday. Chloe Troast is bringing her hilarious alter ego Pepper Slit to life in an intimate basement theatrical experience that's been extended through August 29. We're also exploring what "word of mouth" really means for Broadway success, and celebrating the launch of exciting tours: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING kicks off its North American tour in Baltimore, while JERSEY BOYS celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new tour. Plus, Julianne Moore leads the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl's FAYDRA, and Kirstin Maldonado takes her final bows in SIX. Read on for all the latest from the theater world!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 16
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Meet Pepper Slit! Chloe Troast on Her Zany New Alter Ego
Chloe Troast is inviting audiences into the wonderfully weird world of Pepper Slit. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member is currently starring in Pepper Slit: Live in Her Living Room, an intimate theatrical experience that puts just 36 audience members inside the East Village basement apartment of Troast's hilariously delusional, down-on-her-luck alter ego. Following popular demand, the show has extended its run through August 29. Watch in this video as Troast chats more about creating Pepper Slit, bringing music into the show, interacting with unsuspecting audience members and more.
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No Really, What IS Word of Mouth?
Creating a successful show on Broadway has a myriad of factors that all need to go right. There’s a strength of material that’s necessary, as well as strength of performances. Awards voters and critics need to respond well to it. But to quote the Commercial Theatre Institute “the only thing that will keep your show going for a long run is word of mouth”. But what does that mean?
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Full Cast Set For MAYBE HAPPY ENDING North American Tour
Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon will reprise their Broadway roles as the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING North American tour launches in Baltimore on September 13, 2026, with over 30 additional cities to follow.
|Must Watch
|Video: HAMILTON Original Cast Performs 'HamilTEN Megamix'
by Stephi Wild
An official track video has been released for 'The HamilTEN Megamix', performed by the original Broadway cast of Hamilton at the 2025 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Check out the video here! . (more...)
|Video: THE ORESTEIA at the Bridge Theatre Releases New Trailer
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released a first look trailer for The Oresteia, written and directed by Simon Stone. Learn more and check out the new video here!. (more...)
|Video: Kirstin Maldonado Takes Final Bows in SIX
by Nicole Rosky
Kirstin Maldonado has taken her final bow at the Lena Horne Theatre! The Pentatonix star joined the Broadway company on June 1 as Anne Boleyn, taking over for Dylan Mulvaney. Chloe Tucker Caine will make her Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn on August 17, 2026. Watch highlights in this video.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Writers Make Cameo in the Show
by Stephi Wild
Three of the writers of the Tony and Olivier Award Winning musical comedy Operation Mincemeat made a surprise cameo on stage in the show at the Golden Theatre. Check out photos from the moment here!. (more...)
Photos: GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING is Now Playing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Shakespeare Company has released all new production photos for the world premiere of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King, a new play based on novels by George R. R. Martin. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Alex Freeman
New leadership across theater: Juilliard names its next Drama Division dean, Michael Cassel Group expands with a new producing head, and regional theaters name new artistic directors. Plus Edinburgh Fringe 2026 coverage.. (more...)
James Moore to Receive Sarah Siddons Society's Leading Artist Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Sarah Siddons Society will honor James Moore, music director and conductor of Lincoln Center Theatre's RAGTIME revival, with its Leading Artist Award in Chicago.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
The reviews are in for Royal Shakespeare Company's world premiere of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King, a new play based on novels by George R. R. Martin. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review: THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES, Adelphi Theatre
by Franco Milazzo
Set in 1961, the same year that a balding former milkman and coffin-polisher from Edinburgh was interviewed for the role of James Bond, The Comedy About Spies sees two pairs of agents (one American, one Russian) face off in London’s Piccadilly Hotel as they hunt for the mysterious “Project Midnight” documents. As this is from Mischief Theatre, there’s no prizes for guessing just how straightforward and successful they will be.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been set for the new North American tour of THE BODYGUARD the Musical, which will launch in October. Learn more about the upcoming tour here!. (more...)
Full Cast Set for JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jersey Boys, has revealed the complete cast for the upcoming 20th Anniversary North American Tour. The tour will premiere at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY, then will continue to Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. . (more...)
Julianne Moore Will Lead FAYDRA at Manhattan Theatre Club
by Stephi Wild
Julianne Moore will lead the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl's FAYDRA, directed by Les Waters, in a strictly limited engagement at New York City Center, Stage I. Learn more here!. (more...)
Contest: Enter to Win a RAGTIME Vinyl Signed By the Broadway Cast
by Michael Major
Enter to win a copy of the Ragtime (2025 Broadway Cast Recording) 2-LP “Lady Liberty Green” vinyl record – signed by members of the cast and creative team! Enter now.. (more...)
New York City Center to Offer $28 Rush Tickets for IN THE HEIGHTS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Center will launch a special Washington Heights celebration and $28 Heights Rush Ticket event for In the Heights. City Center’s affordability initiative is making 10,000 tickets available at $28 or less.. (more...)
HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Will Release Cast Album; Listen to 'Gym Song' Now
by Stephi Wild
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will release an original cast album. The first single from the show, titled ‘Gym Song’, is now available to stream and download. Listen to the song here!. (more...)
Tony Goldwyn and Ethan Hawke to Co-Host A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HART
by Chloe Rabinowitz
“A Celebration of Rodgers & Hart” will be presented at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, co-hosted by Tony Goldwyn and Ethan Hawke in October. . (more...)
James Graham's INK Film Adaptation to be Released in Theaters and on Netflix This Winter
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The film adaptation of James Graham's INK, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy, will have a theatrical run ahead of streaming this winter.. (more...)
Layton Williams Will Embark on UK Tour With LAYTON LIVE
by Stephi Wild
Layton Williams will tour LAYTON LIVE across more than 20 UK cities from February 23 to April 4, 2027, marking 20 years since his professional stage debut, ending at London's Adelphi Theatre.. (more...)
Cast Set For Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
Producer Brian Fenty announced the principal cast for the 75th Anniversary UK tour of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP, which begins in Birmingham on September 3, 2026, and runs through 2027 in over 25 cities.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"So here I come,