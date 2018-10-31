Forest Whitaker Joins the David E. Talbert Family Holiday Musical, JINGLE JANGLE

Forest Whitaker joins the David E. Talbert family holiday musical for Netflix. The film is titled "Jingle Jangle."

A cobblestone world comes to life in the event holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Whitaker will play "Jeronicus Jangle," a once-great inventor who has lost his belief in himself and his inventions, he stumbles upon a SECOND CHANCE when his granddaughter comes to town for the holidays.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA winner Forest Whitaker earned critical acclaim for his performance in The Last King of Scotland.He most recently starred in blockbuster hit Black Panther which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. Past credits include sci-di drama Arrival opposite Amy Adams, Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Netflix's How it Ends opposite Theo James. This fall he will star and produce Godfather of Harlem about the infamous crime boss, Bumpy Johnson, which will air on EPIX in 2019.

In addition to Whitaker's extensive film and television slate, he recently made his Broadway debut in Eugene O'Neil's Hughie, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Grandage.

Jingle Jangle is scheduled to start shooting in 2019 and will be released by Netflix in 2020.

Related Articles