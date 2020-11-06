For Nick Cortazzo, Musical Theatre Has Always Been An Escape - Next on Stage

Nick Cortazzo is singing for The Trevor Project!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Nick Cortazzo shares more about his charity, how moved he was seeing Moulin Rouge!, and what musical theatre means to him!

Check out all of Nick's performances HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

It was a spur of the moment discussion, hence the pre-COVID/bad video quality of my first week!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theater has always been an escape for me. I was in a rough mental place when Alice in Wonderland came along in 6th grade and provided a way out of real life for just a moment.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

The summer after sophomore year of college I went to perform at the New London Barn Playhouse in New London, New Hampshire. I had the most magical time of my life. I met the most amazing people that I will consider my family forever! #loveyourbarn

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the Trevor Project for the resources and support they provide to LGBTQ+ youth.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

Moulin Rouge was the last show I saw before COVID. I cried maybe 8 times during the show in awe of what I was experiencing. I have never reacted to a show in that way.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I spent quarantine at home with my family. I also worked at a hardware store...yikes. Not for me. Now I'm back at school finishing the first semester of senior year!

Give a shoutout!

I want to give another shout-out to the two greatest rockstars I know, my parents. I'd also like to shout-out Sandy Simon. Sandy you have been a beacon of light in a sometimes dark place. There aren't enough words to express my gratitude and appreciation for you.

BroadwayWorld presents BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Check out all of the contestants HERE!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You