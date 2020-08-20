Food Network Begins Production On New Series CANDY LAND Hosted by Kristin Chenoweth
The six-episode competition series is based on the beloved Hasbro game.
Food Network has commenced production on the new series Candy Land, based on the classic Hasbro children's game, it was announced today by Courtney White, President, Food Network. Hosted by Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, the six-episode arced competition features five groups of players made up of cake and sugar artists creating eye-popping and delectable confectionary showpieces for a chance at the grand prize of $25,000. But in order to win, the players must make their way through the iconic and visionary world of Candy Land seeking out different flavors and unique ingredients to use in each edible land as they work to reach their final destination: King Kandy's Castle.
"Whether it is exploring the Peppermint Forest or a hike to the Gumdrop Mountains, Candy Land has long been a childhood staple, allowing players' imaginations to run free. We are thrilled to be able to offer our audience an escape to this magical land, and with Kristin Chenoweth as host, there is nobody better at taking viewers on this immersive journey for some fun and excitement," said White
Added Chenoweth, "I'm so excited for the world to see these talented confectionary artists and the incredible set. And I can't wait to wear a dress again."
