Flushing Town Hall's Asian And Asian-Americans Arts Programs Promote Cultural Understanding

Flushing Town Hall, a Smithsonian affiliate and member of NYC's prestigious Cultural Institutions Group with a mission to bring people together by presenting global arts that celebrate the diverse communities of Queens and New York City, puts the spotlight on Asian and Asian American artists this April and May.

Throughout the year, the nonprofit presents artists from multiple cultural traditions, performing different art forms including world music, jazz, dance, theater, comedy, film, visual arts, cross cultural programs, and more. Flushing Town Hall continues to amplify its Asian programming in recognition of the upcoming Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month.

"Our neighborhood of Flushing is home to many rich cultures, including Chinese, Korean, South and Southeast Asian communities. The staff at Flushing Town Hall and the artists we present year-round are from the citywide communities we serve, celebrating the rich diversity of Queens and New York City," says Ellen Kodadek, Executive & Artistic Director. "Our audiences have a chance to see themselves represented on our stage and in our galleries, and can also come to learn about cultural traditions different from their own."

Asians and Asian Americans have increasingly been the target of hate crimes, especially since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The NYPD reports that the early months of 2022 have logged more than double the number of incidents than were committed during the same months last year. Cultural organizations can help promote understanding of different cultures through the arts.

"Given the rise in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans, it is crucial to provide a platform for Asian voices and to celebrate the diverse cultures of New York City, especially in Queens, the most diverse borough on the planet," says Shawn Choi, Director of Marketing & Community Engagement. "New York's Asian and Asian American artists have pain to express, stories to share, and jokes to tell, and we are proud to showcase their incredible talent. We are committed to bringing people together through our programs."

Flushing Town's April and May lineup of events will include these Asian cultural presentations in addition to many other programs, including jazz, cross-cultural music, exhibits and family/school programs:

SAT, APRIL 23, 8:00 PM

"We are here. Are you?" will highlight Asian American experiences through sketch and stand-up comedy, hosted by Otter Lee and featuring eight rising talents, alongside the Overstep Comedy group and special guest Teresa Ting of Main Street Patrol, who will address the recent rise in hate crimes.

SUN, APRIL 24, 2:00 PM

New Music Horizons returns to Flushing Town Hall to present two dynamic composers: classical composer Alicia Lieu and jazz composer Mark Wade. Alicia Lieu presents new material from her opera in progress, UNWRAPPING FORTUNE which follows the adventures of protagonists Ivy and Kwan Fai through the themes of love and Chinese Food.

SAT, APRIL 30, 5:00 PM

A live concert of soul, folk, jazz, and hip hop performed from a distinct and progressive Asian American perspective. The event aspires to be a safe gathering for community healing. Proceeds from the concert will benefit CAAAV: Organizing Asian Communities.

FRI, MAY 6, 6:00 PM opening reception, 7:30 PM artist talk, runs through SUN, MAY 15

Presented in partnership with KoreanAmericanStory.org, HAN IN TOWN (KoreaTown)is a photo series by Janice Chung, a Korean American artist and born-and-raised New Yorker. The series focuses on Korean American business owners of Flushing, Queens, both first and second generation, and seeks to encapsulate a nostalgic era of Flushing, once an epicenter for Korean Americans."This project is dedicated to all the moms and pops who fed me, cut my hair, and sacrificed everything for the next generation of Korean Americans," says photographer Janice Chung.

SUN, MAY 8, 2022, 2:30 PM

New York Classical Players returns to Flushing Town Hall with an in-person, free performance to reunite with audiences. Indulge in two of Bach's most extraordinary works alongside 2 premieres drawing inspiration from his musical innovations, featuring conductor Dongmin Kim.

FRI, MAY 13, 6:00 PM

This 90-minute program will present animation shorts selected from several hundred submissions and showcasing a wide array of life experiences through masterful art direction, storytelling, animation, and sound design. The screenings will be followed by a Q&A with the panel of featured animators.

For the venue's full schedule of 2022 Spring events, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/events

Although as of March 7, 2022, New York City has relaxed its COVID policies for indoor arts and entertainment events, Flushing Town Hall will maintain its prior policy for the safety of its audiences, artists, and staff. This policy will remain in effect until further notice: Flushing Town Hall requires all visitors, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with matching identification. Additionally, masks will be required at all times. For more details on Flushing Town Hall's Covid-safety measures and vaccine requirements, please visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/covid-safety.

All gifts of $50 or more give you exclusive Flushing Town Hall Circle of Friends membership benefits including a Smithsonian membership, ticket discounts, and more! Donations in any amount are appreciated to support the artists and the nonprofit cultural organization as they continue to provide programming and entertainment across New York and the world. https://www.flushingtownhall.org/circle-of-friends

To view current donor lists, please visit www.flushingtownhall.org/donor-listings.