Flushing Town Hall to Present Global Arts for Global Kids Benefit

Flushing Town Hall will present its first-ever Global Arts for Global Kids benefit to support the venue's family and public programming on Saturday, December 14. The afternoon event will feature showcases celebrating the rich diversity of global programming that entertains tens of thousands of youth each year.

"Flushing Town Hall's Education and Public Programs offer curriculum-based arts education that celebrates Queens' diverse communities through the arts, enriching the lives of students not only from Queens but across New York City and Long Island," said Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "As we have strengthened and broadened our programming, we have been privileged to offer a truly robust array of Global Arts for Global Kids."

At the 2:00 PM event, students will share the stage with a number of the venue's Teaching Artists, and present singing, dancing, theater and art celebrating Colombian, Chinese, African, and Korean culture. Tickets are $14 ($10 for members, $8 for children, and $6 for member children).

The event already has raised a $1,000 pledge from Flushing Town Hall Teaching Artist Dr. Hsing-Lih Chou. All proceeds benefit Flushing Town Hall. You can purchase tickets here.

Flushing Town Hall's education programs take place at Flushing Town Hall, in schools and senior centers all around Queens and throughout New York City. Programming has grown continue to see vast growth in service to the people of Queens and New York City, and over the past year, the venue offered 150 programs of national and international world music, theater, dance, puppetry and visual arts to more than 31,000 students, teachers, seniors and family members.

Education programs include matinee performances for school students, study guides, after-school programs individually tailored to the needs of the school, workshops and residencies, workshops for seniors, weekend family programs for English language Learners, family performances, and more.

Additionally, Flushing Town Hall curates a roster of 30 master teaching artists, who offer unique programs that enrich the mind and the dignity of the spirit.

"We offer relevant arts and cultural experiences that build the social and intellectual skills needed for a connected planet," said Gabrielle Hamilton, Director of Education & Public Programs. "This benefit will raise funds to keep our school programs low-cost, and so we invite you to show some love for our Global Arts for Global Kids programs and join us at our benefit showcase."

Emceed by Adam Crescenzi, the event will feature Martin Vejarano (Colombian music); Angela Rostick and Ling Tang (Chinese dance with tap); Robin Bady and Skip LaPlante (storytelling with music): Sharif Kales (jazz); Vado Diomande and Song Hee Lee (African and Korean drumming); Master Yang Xiao Di (Chinese juggling); and Daryl Ware and Junior High School 189's Musical Theatre group, who will sing "New Day" from The Wiz; "He lives in you" from Lion King Jr; and, "This is Me" from The Greatest Showman. A silent art auction - with works by Steve Palermo and Tina Seligman - also will be held.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.

Once again, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers-for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old teens (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love for arts and culture.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You