Flushing Town Hall Celebrates the Year of the Ox with the Annual Chinese Temple Bazaar

Flushing Town Hall will celebrate the Year of the Ox with Flushing Town Hall's Chinese Temple Bazaar, held virtually for the first time and streaming via YouTube on Sunday, February 14 at 2:00 PM (ET).

The Chinese Temple Bazaar, title sponsor Tai Wang and Glow Foundation, will feature a feast of Lunar New Year celebrations, including traditional folk dance by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company; "Hao Bang Ah, New Year!", a new Chinese hand puppet performance by Chinese Theatre Works; a paper-cutting demonstration by Hongyi He and Ling Tang; a Chinese comic crosstalk episode; "A Guide of New York Love", by Shuimu Xiangsheng; and, a fish-drawing demonstration by Arthur Liu of the Queens Arts Education Center.

And, for those seeking culinary experiences, tune in to see classic Lunar New Year dishes: sweet and savory rice ball demonstration by Queens Night Market's Wanda Chiu; a meatball dish called "braised lion head" by Queens Night Market's Johnson Hu; and, a whole fish demonstration by Glow Community Center.

For centuries in China, people have celebrated the Lunar New Year in temple fairs with performances, food, and crafts to conclude the final stretch of a harsh winter and celebrate the pending arrival of spring.

"Temple bazaars are among my most cherished memories about Lunar New Year while growing up in Taiwan," says Tai Wang, a member of Flushing Town Hall's Chinese Cultural Committee, who conceived the idea of Flushing Town Hall's Temple Bazaar seven years ago. "People watched the live performances in front of a temple while enjoying delicious treats from food stalls and fun games by the vendors. I hoped to recreate the fun experience in New York City. This year, we are celebrating online with a great variety of programs."

"Last year, our Lunar Year programs coincided with the onset of the pandemic, so we decided to cancel the Temple Bazaar to safeguard our community. This year, we are reviving this beloved event so that we may join together again," says Minwen Yang, Chair of Flushing Town Hall's Chinese Cultural Committee. "Our community stepped up to take care of one another during dark times, and we are resilient. We will hold this Bazaar virtually because we are still experiencing a pandemic. With the arrival of a new year and after much hardship, we know this lively celebration will lift our spirits."

In keeping with the theme of the Ox, which is characterized by attributes of strength and determination, Flushing Town Hall will also revive its community art exhibition, Call and Response: Grief, Resiliency, and Hope in February. To be displayed outdoors along its Northern Boulevard fence, the exhibition first launched in the summer of 2020. This year, members of the community -- amateur and professional artists alike -- are invited to submit works on the theme and ask themselves: How can I live a courageous life? How can I help build a resilient community? What gives me hope?

Flushing Town Hall will begin accepting new artwork for display on February 1. Participants will be able to hang their works directly on the fence or scan and submit their work by email to: education@flushingtownhall.org.

Looking ahead towards spring, Flushing Town Hall is currently accepting submissions ahead of its February 1 deadline for the second edition of Crazy Talented Asians & Friends - An Evening of Animation Shorts, which premiered with great success in 2020. The 2021 event will take place on Saturday, May 29 in celebration of the APA Heritage Month. Animation filmmakers may submit their shorts for consideration at: https//filmfreeway.com/CTAF



Flushing Town Hall's FTH At Home! virtual programming is presented for free to the general public but donations in any amount are appreciated to support the artists and the nonprofit cultural organization as they continue to provide programming and entertainment across New York and the world.