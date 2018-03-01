First Listen: Patti Murin and Jelani Alladin Sing New Song, 'What Do You Know About Love?' from FROZEN!

Frozen is currently in previews at the St. James Theatre, and already fans are getting more of a taste of the new songs added to the musical by composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Below, Yahoo premieres a new duet featuring Patti Murin (Anna) and Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), titled "What Do You Know About Love?".



Kristen tells Yahoo: "Ultimately this song is a battle of philosophies. Anna is someone who believes that true love can save everything, that love is an intuitive superpower that she knows and has." Robert explains that Kristoff is "used to getting screwed over by people. He's seen a little bit of the world, and the only dependable person in his life is his reindeer. So he approaches the world from a place of mistrust. And she is looking for love in all of the wrong places [because] she's been starved for love her whole life."

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth(Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes(Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Audrey Bennett (Young Anna), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Brooklyn Nelson (Young Elsa), Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

