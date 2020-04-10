First Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Sings from Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING Parody Musical!

Everyone is watching it. Stars are tweeting about it. Now, the show that has rapt audiences at home is musicalized! That's right, the Netflix phenomenon Tiger King has turned from bizarre docu-series to equally bizarre parody musical, thanks to composer Andrew Lippa. Watch below as he enlists long-time friend Kristin Chenoweth to portray Carole Baskin in a "Little Pieces!" According to Lippa, a full-on video starring Chenoweth as Carole releases on Monday. We'll be there.

Lippa also teases, "There will be other writers and singers doing the same thing s and these will be coming!"

Tiger cubs! My song, "Little Pieces", from TIGER KING, The Musical (A Parody! - note addition of the "!") drops on FRIDAY!! That's 2nd day of Passover for all you Old Testament folks. And Good Friday, for you New Testament folks. And, well, Friday for the rest of you heathens! - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) April 7, 2020

Tiger cubs, you deserve it. The first Chorus: LITTLE PIECES/LITTLE PIECES/THAT'S THE WAY TO FEED 'EM RIGHT/CUT THE MEAT IN LITTLE PIECES/THEN YOU'LL SEE/LITTLE PIECES DISAPPEARING/NOT A BITE IS LEFT IN SIGHT/LITTLE PIECES/THAT'S THE WAY IT'S GOTTA BE - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) April 9, 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a 2020 American true crime documentary miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. It was released on Netflix on March 20, 2020. The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals. The series received positive reviews from critics, and became one of the most-watched original programs in Netflix's history.

Andrew Lippa wrote the music for the world premiere of Aaron Sorkin's (The West Wing, A Few Good Men) new play The Farnsworth Invention directed by Des McAnuff and presented by the La Jolla Playhouse. ASPHALT BEACH (music and lyrics) was premiered at Northwestern University by the American Music Theatre Project in October, 2006. THE WILD PARTY (book/music/lyrics) was given its world premiere in 2000 at the Manhattan Theater Club in New York City. The Wild Party won the Outer Critics Circle Award for best Off-Broadway musical of the season and Mr. Lippa won the 2000 Drama Desk Award for best music. 2004 saw the premiere of Mr. Lippa's A LITTLE PRINCESS (book and lyrics by Brian Crawley) at TheatreWorks in Palo Alto, CA. In 1999 Mr. Lippa contributed three new songs to the Broadway version of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (including "My New Philosophy" for Tony-Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth) and created all new arrangements. He wrote the music and co-wrote the book (with Tom Greenwald) for john & jen, which played in New York City in 1995 at The Lamb's Theater.





