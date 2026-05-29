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Final Week to Vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards; THE LOST BOYS Leads Best New Musical

There's just 4 more days left to vote!

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Final Week to Vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards; THE LOST BOYS Leads Best New Musical

There's just four days left to vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 23nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

Final Week to Vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards; THE LOST BOYS Leads Best New Musical Image

There's 4 days to go!  

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

David Hornsby, Chris Hoch, David Hornsby, Chris HochThe Lost Boys 28%
Cinco PaulSchmigadoon! 25%
Jim Barne, Kit BuchanTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 24%
Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine RousouliTitanique 17%
Iris Rainer Dart, Thom ThomasBeaches 4%
Lindsey FerrentinoThe Queen of Versailles 2%

Best Choreography

Christopher GattelliSchmigadoon! 20%
Lorin LatarroChess 17%
Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree Grant - The Lost Boys 17%
Omari Wiles, Arturo LyonsCATS: The Jellicle Ball 16%
Ellenore ScottTitanique 7%
Tim JacksonTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 6%
Ellenore ScottRagtime 5%
Ani Taj - The Rocky Horror Show 4%
Anthony Van LaastMamma Mia! 4%
Jennifer RiasBeaches 2%

Best Costume Design

Ryan parkThe Lost Boys 19%
Qween Jean - CATS: The Jellicle Ball 15%
Linda ChoSchmigadoon! 14%
Linda ChoRagtime 10%
Alejo ViettiTitanique 8%
David I. ReynosoThe Rocky Horror Show 6%
Tom BroeckerChess 6%
Soutra GilmourTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 4%
William Ivey LongBeetlejuice 2%
Mark ThompsonMamma Mia! 2%

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael ArdenThe Lost Boys 25%
Michael MayerChess 14%
Lear deBessonetRagtime 12%
Tim JacksonTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 10%
Christopher GattelliSchmigadoon! 9%
Zhailon Levingston, Bill RauchCATS: The Jellicle Ball 8%
Tye BlueTitanique 8%
Sam PinkletonThe Rocky Horror Show 4%
Alex TimbersBeetlejuice 4%
Phyllida LloydMamma Mia! 3%

Best Direction of a Play

Joe MantelloDeath of a Salesman 21%
Duncan MacMillan, Jeremy HerrinEvery Brilliant Thing 15%
Whitney WhiteLiberation 9%
Debbie AllenJoe Turner's Come and Gone 7%
Robert IckeOedipus 5%
Jamie LloydWaiting for Godot 4%
Nicholas HytnerGiant 3%
David CromerThe Fear of 13 3%
Thomas KailProof 3%
Trip CullmanBecky Shaw 3%

Best Ensemble

Chess 20%
The Lost Boys 17%
Schmigadoon! 11%
Ragtime 10%
CATS: The Jellicle Ball 8%
Titanique 8%
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 4%
The Rocky Horror Show 3%
Mamma Mia! 3%
Death of a Salesman 2%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Ali Louis BourzguiThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 19%
Bryce PinkhamChess 10%
Ben Levi RossRagtime 7%
Hannah CruzChess 6%
Shoshana BeanThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 4%
Layton WilliamsTitanique 4%
McKenzie KurtzSchmigadoon! 3%
Ana GasteyerSchmigadoon! 3%
André De ShieldsCats: The Jellicle Ball 3%
Ayaan DiopSchmigadoon! 3%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Laurie MetcalfDeath of a Salesman 9%
June SquibbMarjorie Prime 5%
Alden EhrenreichBecky Shaw 5%
Danny BursteinMarjorie Prime 5%
Ben AhlersDeath of a Salesman 5%
Christopher AbbottDeath of a Salesman 5%
Don CheadleProof 3%
Patrick BallBecky Shaw 3%
Kara YoungProof 3%
Betsy AidemLiberation 3%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

LJ BenetThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 16%
Joshua HenryRagtime 16%
Nicholas ChristopherChess 9%
Marla MindelleTitanique 8%
Aaron TveitChess 8%
Lea MicheleChess 8%
Sam TuttyTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 7%
Caissie LevyRagtime 5%
Alex BrightmanSchmigadoon! 4%
Jessica VoskBeaches 4%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Daniel RadcliffeEvery Brilliant Thing 28%
Nathan LaneDeath of a Salesman 14%
John LithgowGiant 6%
Ayo EdebiriProof 6%
Keanu ReevesWaiting For Godot 4%
Adrien BrodyThe Fear of 13 4%
Laurie MetcalfLittle Bear Ridge Road 4%
Lesley ManvilleOedipus 4%
Carrie CoonBug 4%
Susannah FloodLiberation 3%

Best Lighting Design

Jen Schriever, Michael ArdenThe Lost Boys 30%
Kevin AdamsChess 15%
Paige SeberTitanique 7%
Jack KnowlesTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 7%
Adam Honoré - CATS: The Jellicle Ball 6%
Adam Honoré, Donald HolderRagtime 6%
Donald HolderSchmigadoon! 5%
Jack KnowlesEvery Brilliant Thing 3%
Jane CoxThe Rocky Horror Show 3%
Jack KnowlesDeath of a Salesman 3%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hadestown 18%
Hamilton 17%
Wicked 14%
The Outsiders 9%
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 8%
The Book of Mormon 6%
& Juliet 6%
The Lion King 5%
The Great Gatsby 4%
Chicago 4%

Best New Musical

The Lost Boys 32%
Schmigadoon! 25%
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 22%
Titanique 14%
Beaches 4%
The Queen of Versailles 3%

Best New Play

Liberation 28%
Giant 16%
Dog Day Afternoon 16%
The Fear of 13 11%
The Balusters 9%
Call Me Izzy 7%
Little Bear Ridge Road 6%
Punch 6%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - New World Stages 23%
Mexodus - Minetta Lane Theatre 12%
Bat Boy - City Center 8%
The Last Five Years - Radio City Music Hall 7%
The Baker's Wife - Classic Stage Company 4%
Gotta Dance with AMERICAN DANCE MACHINE - The York Theatre Company 3%
Bigfoot! A New Musical - City Center Stage 1 3%
The Wild Party - City Center 3%
Romy & Michele: The Musical - Stage 42 3%
JOY: A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 2%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC 8%
Prince F****t - Playwrights Horizons 6%
Andre De Shields is Tartuffe - House of the Redeemer 5%
Kenrex - Lucille Lortel Theatre 4%
Eurydice - The Pershing Square Signature Center 3%
Othello (Shakespeare) - West End Theatre 2%
Anna Christie - St. Ann's Warehouse 2%
A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, 1998 - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%
Twelfth Night - Delacorte Theatre 2%
Caroline - MCC Theater 2%

Best Orchestrations

Anders Eljas, Brian UsiferChess 22%
Ethan Popp, The RescuesThe Lost Boys 20%
William David Brohn - Ragtime 12%
Doug Besterman, Mike MorrisSchmigadoon! 9%
Lux PyramidTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 9%
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David WilsonCATS: The Jellicle Ball 9%
Nicholas James ConnellTitanique 7%
Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Martin KochMamma Mia! 4%
Richard HartleyThe Rocky Horror Show 3%
Charlie Rosen, Charlie RosenBeaches 2%

Best Original Score

The Rescues , The RescuesThe Lost Boys 36%
Cinco PaulSchmigadoon! 26%
Jim Barne, Kit BuchanTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 26%
Stephen SchwartzThe Queen of Versailles 7%
Mike StollerBeaches 5%

Best Revival of a Musical

Ragtime 35%
Chess 30%
CATS: The Jellicle Ball 20%
The Rocky Horror Show 15%

Best Revival of a Play

Death of a Salesman 31%
Every Brilliant Thing 27%
Oedipus 8%
Proof 7%
Becky Shaw 6%
Fallen Angels 5%
Waiting for Godot 4%
Joe Turner's Come and Gone 4%
Bug 3%
Marjorie Prime 3%

Best Scenic Design

Dane LaffreyThe Lost Boys 31%
Scott PaskSchmigadoon! 10%
Soutra GilmourTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 10%
David RockwellChess 9%
Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Grace LaubacherTitanique 7%
David KorinsRagtime 4%
dots - The Rocky Horror Show 3%
David KorinsBeetlejuice 3%
Vicki MortimerEvery Brilliant Thing 3%
Rachel HauckCATS: The Jellicle Ball 2%

Best Sound Design

Adam FisherThe Lost Boys 30%
John ShiversChess 15%
Tony GayleTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 8%
Kai HaradaRagtime 7%
Lawrence SchoberTitanique 7%
Walter TrarbachSchmigadoon! 6%
Brian RonanThe Rocky Horror Show 4%
Kai HaradaCATS: The Jellicle Ball 4%
Tom GibbonsEvery Brilliant Thing 3%
Andrew Bruce, Bobby AitkenMamma Mia! 2%

Best Touring Production

Hadestown 11%
Hamilton 9%
Les Misérables 9%
& Juliet 7%
Wicked 6%
Beetlejuice 6%
Come From Away 5%
Mamma Mia! 5%
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 4%
SIX 3%

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Revival of a Musical - Top 3
1. Ragtime
35.4% of votes
2. Chess
30% of votes
3. CATS: The Jellicle Ball
19.8% of votes

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