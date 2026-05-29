Video: SIX Releases 'Ex-Wives / SIX' Mash-Up in Spanish Ahead of Madrid Run





Six has released a song in Spanish for the very first time with the release of 'Ex-Wives / Six' on all digital platforms. Recorded by the new Spanish cast of Six The Musical, the single serves as a first taste of the sound that the Queendom will bring to Spain ahead of its premiere at the Teatro Gran Vía in Madrid this September.

In addition, the release marks a double milestone for musical theatre in Spain: the publication of both a single and an official music video before the premiere, as well as the world’s first official recording of this mash-up.

Listen to the single here and check out the new music video above!

Ex-Wives / Six is a Spanish-language mash-up of two of the musical’s biggest anthems, Ex-Wives and Six; two key songs that capture the energy, humor, and irreverent attitude of this production created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Winner of two Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score, and nominated for a Grammy Award, Six has amassed more than 5.5 billion global streams across digital platforms and over 1.6 million monthly listeners. Its original cast album was recently certified Platinum.

ABOUT Six THE MUSICAL

Winner of more than 35 international awards and with over 5.5 billion streams across digital platforms, Six is the must-see musical that rewrites the story of the wives of Henry VIII of England with style, energy, and an overflowing sense of humor.

Written and premiered in the summer of 2017 by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six is a show that boldly celebrates the most daring story in British history.

This replica production of the original version arrives in Madrid in 2026, for the first time in Spanish, under the production of Julia Gómez Cora and Dmitry Bogachev, in association with Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles, and in collaboration with Grupo Smedia, operators of Teatro Gran Vía, one of Madrid’s most iconic venues.