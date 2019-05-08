Feld's KIDS DANCE Comes to The Joyce Next Month

Eliot Feld's KIDS DANCE returns home to The Joyce for six performances of Feld classics, June 6 to 9. Sixty-three whiz-kids will take the stage with four Feld favorites: Hello Fancy, KYDZNY, Joggers and A Stair Dance.

KYDZNY is a bubbly Balkan piece effervescently danced by 39 remarkably poised and impeccably rehearsed kids. The music, by the Raya Brass Band, "layers traditional Balkan melodies with lively jazz and funk." (Gia Kourlas, The New York Times, June 2014).

The effervescent Joggers is set to a bouncy score by contemporary Dutch composer Dick Koomans. Created in 1997, the trio "adroitly mixes relaxed jogging with ballet and stylized bits of other track moves. But its greatest charm is the way it uses its young dancers' freshness and innocent intensity of focus." (Jennifer Dunning, The New York Times, April 1999). Our 2019 joggers are Roman Lattanzio, Alvin Soon, and Kelly Xia.

Hello Fancy was Feld's first dance created for the children in the Ballet Tech school. Two of the original cast members, in fact, are now on the Ballet Tech board (Patricia Tuthill Pazner and Rachel Alvarado Moreno). Set to John Playford's "The English Dancing Master," the dance for 33 youngsters was premiered at The Joyce in 1992 and last performed in 2006.

