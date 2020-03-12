Face Vocal Band Comes to Carnegie Hall

Coming hot off the heels of headlining Red Rocks Amphitheatre last fall Face Vocal Band is about to take the stage at New York City's legendary Carnegie Hall for Total Vocal with Deke Sharon on March 29th. But that's not all-they're enlisting a little help from their friends, a 100-person choir from their own Face Academy of Music.

Coming from humble beginnings, Face Vocal Band, came on the scene in 2001 busking on the Pearl Street Mall in their hometown of Boulder, Colorado. Never anticipating the caliber of success they fostered, they forged a path based on their love for performance and infectious energy they breathe into their live performances. It wasn't until 2009 where the first "a-ha moment" hit and they realized that they could "make it." They earned a spot on NBC's #1 rated show "The Sing-Off," caught the eyes of millions across the nation, and since then, have been on a forward trajectory of performing over 100 shows a year around the globe. Now in their 19th year, there's no signs of slowing down and the band is rooted in community more than ever.

The group founded Face Academy of Music in 2017. As Face's flagship music school, they host a number of performance ensembles, workshops, lessons from youth summer music camps to regular rehearsing ensembles that include Rock Choir Colorado and Coal Creek Community Chorus. The mission is one to be admired-the ensembles are non-auditioned and give adults a platform to perform in a low-pressure environment and bringing singing dreams to fruition. Several members are finally working up the courage to sing in public and make dreams a reality. Face gives members of "FAM" the platform to perform at internationally distinguished venues and members of the choirs have appeared at Red Rocks, Pepsi Center, and now Carnegie Hall.

"The opportunity to play Carnegie Hall is an amazing gift along this journey for our little vocal band. However, being able to bring along the folks who made it all possible with us, our staunchest supporters and the singers of our community school, Face Academy, is truly what dreams are made of. We have never really seen ourselves as stars but more facilitators of what our supporters show up looking for every time we play: community and joy. Face isn't five guys on stage. Face is every member of the crowd. Every spirit we've encountered on our unexpected path. Our families, friends and supporters. If we are in the spotlight, it is only because we stand upon the shoulders of our tribe. We are but the "Face" of an incredible and wonderful community of all types. To be able to take one of the grandest stages of our career alongside our supporters is not a coincidence. Everyone joining us deserves this opportunity to shine. What a gift!" - Cody Qualls of Face Vocal Band.

Face Vocal Band is making their debut performance at Carnegie Hall on March 29, 2020 as part of Total Vocal with Deke Sharon presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY). Sheron is the producer for Disney's Pitch Perfect movies and initially connected with the group on NBC's #1 rated show "The Sing-Off." They have also shared the stage together as clinicians at the world-renowned Festival of Voices in Australia.

Outside of the Carnegie Hall performance, Face Vocal Band is slated to release an album of all original material in 2020 and has a robust touring schedule ahead with appearances in Australia, Singapore, and throughout the US. For more information and announcements, please visit facevocalband.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You