FROZEN 2, THE LION KING Make Oscars 'Best Original Song' Shortlist; CATS Shut Out

Shortlists were announced today for nine categories at the 2020 Academy Awards, including Original Score, Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Visual Effects.

Disney's Frozen 2 made the cut for Original Song for "Into the Unknown", as well as Original Score.

Other notable names in the Original Song category are Alan Menken and Pasek & Paul's "Speechless," from Aladdin, Elton John's "Never Too Late" and Beyonce's "Spirit," from The Lion King, and "Stand Up," from Harriet, sung by the film's star, Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo.

Missing from the Original Song category is Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats. While the song is no longer in consideration, the film has been shortlisted for Best Visual Effects, along with The Lion King.

The Judy Garland bio-pic, Judy, made the list for Makeup and Hairstyling, while Marriage Story, starring regular Broadway visitors Adam Driver and Scarlett Johanssen, was recognized for its score.

Head the shortlisted songs below and read more about the Oscars shortlists here!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You