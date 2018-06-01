FRIDAYÂ NIGHT IS MUSIC NIGHT Featuring Betsy Wolfe, Rachel Tucker, and Norm Lewis to Be Broadcast Today on BBC Radio

Tonight (June 1) in London, or this afternoon in the US tune in to BBC Radio for a broadcast of FRIDAY NIGHT IS MUSIC NIGHT, recorded live at the London Palladium on April 11 with Betsy Wolfe, Norm Lewis, Rachel Tucker and the BBC Concert Orchestra. The broadcast begins at 8pm in London on BBC Radio 2, 3pm EST or 12pm PST.



To listen live, click https://www.bbc.co.uk/radio2 to get right to BBC Radio 2, then click on the iPlayer Radio button on the top that says "LISTEN LIVE."



The broadcast will be available for a limited time at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0b6sjvp.

Three-time Tony Award winning composer, conductor and pianist Jason Robert Brown came to London for one night only for a special concert with the 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra, in April. He was joined by Broadway stars Norm Lewis and Betsy Wolfe and star of Wicked Rachel Tucker.

The evening featured music from his dazzling musicals including the Tony Award winning productions of The Bridges of Madison County and Parade, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years and Honeymoon in Vegas.

Photo via Fane Productions on Twitter

