FREEZE FRAME: Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Apr. 30, 2019  

This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Check out the full list of nominees here!

The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS. Our official Tony coverage kicks off - NOW!

Check out photos from this morning's announcement ceremony below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Gayle King, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Nominations Announcement on April 30, 2019 in New York City.

Bebe Neuwirth

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon, and Bebe Neuwirth



