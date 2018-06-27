FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL Will Be Available For Licensing This Summer

Freaky Friday: The Musical, based on the new Disney Channel original movie, will be available for licensing on August 10th. This is the same day that the musical makes its worldwide television premiere. Licensing for Freaky Friday: The Musical, will be available through Music Theatre International.

Schools and theatres nationwide can be among the first to license this brand-new one-act musical that brings to life this classic tale with a modern twist! The musical features all of the songs from the Disney Channel Original Movie, including the 2018 Disney Channel summer anthem, "Go!"

"It has been a thrill to see Freaky Friday's journey that began with Mary Rodgers' original novel and subsequent films, to the development of the original stage musical production and our first-time collaboration with the Disney Channel for its worldwide television premiere," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions. "This contemporary show features opportunities for schools to cast a diverse ensemble led by two extraordinary female leading roles. I'm excited to see students breathe life into these wonderful characters and make this story their own."

In addition to the new Disney Channel one-act musical, Freaky Friday, the stage musical was developed by Disney Theatrical Productions for licensing to professional and amateur theatres. The title had its world premiere at the Signature Theatre in Washington D.C. and The La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, CA.

When an uber-organized mother and her spontaneous teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right. Masquerading as each other, they must work together to solve the mystery of how to break the spell.

By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another in a way they never could have imagined. In the end, both learn the true power of love and the strength of the bond between a mother and daughter in this heartfelt and hilarious adaptation.

Based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, Freaky Friday features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the writer of the TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composers of Next to Normal.

For more information visit www.FreakyFridayTheMusical.com/mti

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You