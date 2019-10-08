FOOL FOR LOVE Comes to New York
A Wyoming production of Sam Shepard's Fool for Love comes to New York City for a six-week run, October 17 to December 1. Originally debuted in Jackson Hole under the direction of Obie Award-winning artist Bob Berky, this production of Fool for Love is a quintessential, Western drama that illuminates the dissolution of the American dream. Having departed the wide-open skies and vastness of the Wyoming landscape, the group of actors transitioned to NYC this past September, as the crew transformed an empty Chelsea storefront into a 50-seat theater, replete with a gallery that will house a rotating collection of Western wares, paintings, poetry, dance and artists talks.
Shepard's Fool for Love is heralded as one of the best plays of our time. Frederick C. Waggoner will direct the NYC run with actors Brian Britt, Erin Roy, Frankie McCarthy and Paul Korzinksi comprising the cast. The production features original songs by Zeb Gould of Bowery Boy Blue, who will perform on Sam Shepard's November 5 birthday, accompanying the play in real time.
Fool for Love is produced by Destiny Manifests and Roy Productions and is supported by Chashama's Space for Artists program.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that Rip Taylor, known for his appearances on both stage and screen died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 84 in Beverly Hi... (read more)
BREAKING: Andrea Martin, LaChanze, and More Will Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway; Complete Cast Announced!
Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only,... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Mitzi Gaynor's Appearance on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Mitzi Gaynor will appear on this week's episode of CBS Sunday Morning!... (read more)
Video Roundup: Darren Criss, Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, and More Perform at Elsie Fest
On Saturday, October 5th, Elsie Fest returned to Central Park. Broadway's outdoor music festival Elsie Fest is a musical celebration of the Broadway s... (read more)
BREAKING: Martin Scorsese's Film THE IRISHMAN Will Screen at Broadway's Belasco Theatre
Broadway's Belasco Theatre will soon be home to an all new type of presentation. Netflix has announced Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will have a uniq... (read more)
Kathleen Marshall To Direct And Choreograph SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall will join novelist/librettist Rex Pickett and composer Anthony Leigh Adams in collaboratin... (read more)