A Wyoming production of Sam Shepard's Fool for Love comes to New York City for a six-week run, October 17 to December 1. Originally debuted in Jackson Hole under the direction of Obie Award-winning artist Bob Berky, this production of Fool for Love is a quintessential, Western drama that illuminates the dissolution of the American dream. Having departed the wide-open skies and vastness of the Wyoming landscape, the group of actors transitioned to NYC this past September, as the crew transformed an empty Chelsea storefront into a 50-seat theater, replete with a gallery that will house a rotating collection of Western wares, paintings, poetry, dance and artists talks.

Shepard's Fool for Love is heralded as one of the best plays of our time. Frederick C. Waggoner will direct the NYC run with actors Brian Britt, Erin Roy, Frankie McCarthy and Paul Korzinksi comprising the cast. The production features original songs by Zeb Gould of Bowery Boy Blue, who will perform on Sam Shepard's November 5 birthday, accompanying the play in real time.

Fool for Love is produced by Destiny Manifests and Roy Productions and is supported by Chashama's Space for Artists program.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You