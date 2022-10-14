FIVE FEISTY FEMMES to Perform at The Triad In November

Ripple Effect Artists is getting femme funny in November!

Ripple Effect Artists, Inc. (REA) addresses injustice and causes social impact through art - primarily by producing masterful plays - presenting them along with talk-back discussions in partnership with educators and advocacy groups. Now, Ripple Effect Artists celebrates women and explores oppression of women as well the most polarizing topic in the country today ... Yes, THAT one. They're doing it through comedy - which is ALSO one of the most polarizing topics today.

Some fantastic femme funny folks who have been featured at Caroline's, Gotham, and Comedy Central. The program's headliner, Maysoon Zayid, is the founder of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest.

While all events produced by Ripple Effect are high-quality professional endeavors, they are all designed to educate and - through their game-changing philanthropic method - cultivate empathy and shift audiences from APATHY to ACTION, thus creating [wait for it] a RIPPLE EFFECT in the larger community.

Ripple Effect Artists is an Actor's Equity 501(c)3 theatre company.

The 70-minute night of comedy will be Thursday, November 3 @ 7:00 p.m. with tickets starting at $20 (plus a two-beverage minimum per person). The fundraising event will be at NYC's premier club, THE TRIAD, 158 West 72nd Street, NYC. TICKETS: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=buy.event&eventID=08DD93B9-DF64-0508-2654B1E6A3DDD332