FIRST WIVES CLUB Reboot Gets Second Life; Series Was to Star Megan Hilty

Deadline reports that Tracy Oliver will adapt the hit 1996 film FIRST WIVES CLUB for a half-hour TV series, heading to the Paramount Network and Paramount TV. A reboot of the movie was originally in development and picked up by TV Land. The project was to star Broadway's Megan Hilty as Kim, a divorced woman with an eight-year-old son and once-successful actress who has since "aged-out" of Hollywood. Ultimately however, the network elected to pass on the pilot.

The project was then acquired by Paramount Network for redevelopment with Oliver as writer. No word yet as to whether HIlty is still attached to star.



The original film starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn. Set in NYC, the TV series will also follow "a group of women who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood- and of course a little revenge."

A musical stage version of FIRST WIVES CLUB, featuring music and lyrics by Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Eddie Holland, premiered in San Diego, California in 2009, with a book by Rupert Holmes. A reworked version had a production in Chicago, in 2015, with a new book by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason. It is expected to make its way to Broadway.

The principal cast in the San Diego production originally included Karen Ziemba as Annie, Adriane Lenox as Elise, Barbara Walsh as Brenda, John Dossett as Aaron, Kevyn Morrow as Bill, Brad Oscar as Morty, Sara Chase as Trophy Wife, and Sam Harris as Duane. Lisa Stevens choreographed, with scenic design by Peter J. Davison and costumes by Paul Tazewell.

Related Articles