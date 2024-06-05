FELLOW TRAVELERS With Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey Now Available to Buy on Digital

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that Fellow Travelers, the 2023 Showtime series starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, is now available to rent and purchase digitally.

The series follows an epic love story and political thriller that unfolds in the era of McCarthyism and resolves in the age of AIDS, exploring the intertwined lives and volatile romance of two very different men, Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller and Tim Laughlin, as they love each other for thirty-five years, through purges, wars, protests, and plagues, overcoming obstacles in the world and in themselves.

Created by Oscar® nominee Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers is based on the novel by Thomas Mallon. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man who’s brimming with idealism and religious faith.

Fellow Travelers also stars Jelani Alladin (Frozen on Broadway), Allison Williams (Girls, Peter Pan Live) and Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen on tour, The Great Gatsby).

Photo Credit: Showtime/Paramount