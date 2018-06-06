FALSETTOS Announces Tour Stops

The 2019 National Tour of the Lincoln Center Theater Broadway Production of FALSETTOS, William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical announced its complete touring schedule for the 2018-2019 season.

This production was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival when it returned to Broadway in Fall 2016. The North American Tour of The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway production of FALSETTOS is directed once again by James Lapine.

COMPLETE 2018-19 TOURING ENGAGEMENTS

February 8-9, 2019 / Fayetteville, AR / Walton Arts Center

February 12-17 / Dallas, TX / AT&T Performing Arts Center

February 19-24 / St. Paul, MN/ Ordway Center

March 12-17 / Sacramento, CA / Broadway Sacramento

Mar 19-Apr 14 / San Francisco, CA / SHN Golden Gate Theatre

April 16-May 19 / Los Angeles, CA / Center Theater Group LA

May 28-June 9 / Chicago, IL / Broadway In Chicago

June 11-23 / Washington, DC / The Kennedy Center

June 25-30/ Charlotte, NC / Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

Additional engagements to be announced

The production will feature choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, casting by Eric Woodall / Tara Rubin Casting, and features Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

This production of FALSETTOS marks a happy reunion for composer/lyricist William Finn and playwright/director James Lapine. In 1981, Finn and Lapine's new one-act musical March of the Falsettos premiered at Playwrights Horizons' second floor 75-seat space. The story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, son Jason, and their psychiatrist Mendel, March of the Falsettos was a critical success, described by The New York Times as "a musical find." It eventually moved to Playwrights Horizons' larger downstairs theater for an extended engagement before enjoying a long run Off-Broadway at what was then known as the Westside Arts Theatre. Fast forward to 1990, when a second new musical by Finn and Lapine, Falsettoland, opened at Playwrights Horizons. A continuation of the story of Marvin and his extended family in the early days of the AIDS crisis, Falsettoland repeated the success of its predecessor with rave reviews and a move to the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

In 1992, the two one-act musicals were combined into one and opened on Broadway as FALSETTOS. FALSETTOS ran for over a year at the John Golden Theatre and won Tony Awards for Finn's score and Finn and Lapine's book.

James Lapine wrote and directed the Tony Award-nominated play Act One from the autobiography by Moss Hart and directed his play Twelve Dreams. In addition to directing the recent HBO documentary Six by Sondheim, Lapine collaborated with Stephen Sondheim as author and director on the musicals Sunday in the Park with George (Pulitzer Prize), Into the Woods, Passion (Tony Award), and the multi-media revue Sondheim on Sondheim. On Broadway, he directed the 2013 revival of the musical Annie, Golden Child, The Diary of Anne Frank, and Amour. His other plays include Luck, Pluck and Virtue, The Moment When, Fran's Bed, and Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing.

The North American Tour of The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway production of FALSETTOS is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters and NETworks Presentations.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

