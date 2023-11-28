Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre

The production runs through January 7, 2024 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Signature Theatre is currently presenting Ragtime, with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Based on the novel by E. L. Doctorow, the production will be directed by Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s Into the Woods, RENT), with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods), and choreography by Ashleigh King (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage, Ford’s Grace). The production stars Bill English (Broadway’s Anything Goes) as Father, Nkrumah Gatling (Broadway’s Camelot) as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Jake Loewenthal (Signature’s Into the Woods) as Mother’s Younger Brother, Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Gun and Powder) as Sarah, Bobby Smith (Signature’s No Place to Go) as Tateh, and Teal Wicks (Broadway’s The Cher Show) as Mother. Performances run through January 7, 2024 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

Watch Teal Wicks sing 'Back to Before' below!

Ragtime is a triumphant Tony Award-winning musical portrait of America at the turn of the 20th century. The stories of three American families intertwine against the backdrop of a towering slate of historical figures. Together, through a dazzling array of musical styles from the era, they weave a stunning tapestry that reveals both the promise and prejudice of the American experience. In the tradition of Titanic, West Side Story and Into the Woods, Signature reinvents this expansive epic for its trademark intimate space.

The cast of Ragtime is rounded out by Erin Driscoll (Signature’s Titanic) as Ensemble, Ariel Friendly (Florida Studio Theatre’s Cinderella) as Ensemble, Claire Leyden (National Tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Ensemble, Keenan McCarter (Signature’s The Color Purple) as Ensemble, NURNEY (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon) as Ensemble, Lawrence Redmond (Signature’s Into the Woods) as Grandfather, Maria Rizzo (Signature’s She Loves Me) as Evelyn Nesbit, Theodore Sapp (Olney Theatre Center’s The Joint) as Ensemble, Todd Scofield (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s King Lear) as J.P. Morgan, Edward L. Simon (New Repertory Theatre’s Hair) as Harry HoudiniDani Stoller (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage) as Emma Goldman, Jordyn Taylor (Constellation Theatre Company’s Once on this Island) as Sarah's Friend, Gregory Twomey (ArtsCentric’s RENT) as Willie Conklin, Douglas Ullman Jr. (Off-Broadway’s The Fantasticks) as Henry Ford, Kara-Tameika Watkins (Signature’s Passing Strange) as Ensemble, and Tobias A. Young (Signature’s Passing Strange) as Booker T. Washington. 

The role of The Little Boy will be played by Matthew Lamb (Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building). The role of The Little Girl will alternate between Avery Laina Harris and Emerson Holt Lacayo, while the role of Coalhouse Walker III will alternate between Jonathan Keith and Maxwell Kwadjo Talbert. Tobi Baisburd (Jerry Herman Ring Theatre’s Godspell), Trenton McKenzie Beavers (Monumental Theatre Company’s Spring Awakening), IO Browne (ArtsCentric’s Little Shop of Horrors), Jordan Clark Halsey (Theater Alliance’s Blood at the Root), and Lucas Rahaim (Toby's Dinner Theatre’s It's a Wonderful Life) are understudies. 

The creative team for Ragtime includes Scenic Design by Lee Savage (Signature’s Into the Woods), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Signature’s RENT), Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau (Broadway’s Into the Woods), Sound Design by Eric Norris(Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County), and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature’s Sweeney Todd). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Lisa Nathans is the Dialect Coach, and Dr. Amena Johnson is the EDIA Consultant/Dramaturg. Music preparation is by Scott Ninmer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Whitley Theatrical, Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Joey Blakely, Taryn Friend and Julia Singer are the Assistant Stage Managers, Jack Norman is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, William Yanesh is the Associate Music Director, Dominic DeSalvio is the Assistant Lighting Designer, Eliijah Thomas is the 2nd Assistant Lighting Designer, Phoenix Sweeney is the Assistant Sound Designer, and Alexander Greenberg is the Keyboard Programmer.






