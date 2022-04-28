Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At THE SOUND OF MUSIC At La Mirada Theatre

BroadwayWorld has a first look at La Mirada's The Sound of Music starring Diane Phelan (Broadway: The King and I & South Pacific at Lincoln Center) as Maria, Christopher Carl (Broadway: South Pacific at Lincoln Center, Mamma Mia!) as Captain von Trapp, and Grammy nominee Suzanna Guzmán (The King and Iwith Yul Brynner, Bizet's Carmen) as Mother Abbess.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp, musical direction by Dennis Castellano, choreography by Arthur L. Ross and direction by Glenn Casale.

This spirited, romantic and unforgettable musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning Best Score. Unforgettable songs include "My Favorite Things," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss," "Do-Re-Mi," and the iconic title song, all performed by a live 17-piece orchestra!

Children (3+) and adults will re-discover the inspiring story of family, faith, joy and courage in turbulent times - all to songs we know and love. Celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein's most famous musical for an extraordinary and unforgettable theatrical experience!

The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Elizabeth Campbell, Chelle Denton, Grant Hodges, Adam Lendermon, Carter Michael, Monika Peña, Brad Rupp and Erica Schaeffer.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm & Sundays at 1:30 pm and 6:30 pm. There will be an added performance on Thursday, May 12 at 1 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, May 7 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $14 - $79 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.