Exclusive Video: Cast of Signature Theatre's HAIR Sings 'Let The Sun Shine In'

Get a first look at the cast of Signature Theatre's production of the rock musical HAIR singing 'Let The Sun Shine In.' Hair has music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado.

The production is directed by Signature’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s Ragtime, Into the Woods), choreographed by Ashleigh King (Signature’s Ragtime, Which Way to the Stage), and music directed by Angie Benson (Signature’s Pacific Overtures, RENT).

The sensational, groundbreaking rock musical bursts with the jubilant spirit, raging rebellion and psychedelic color of the 1960s. A tribe of long-haired bohemian hippies on the cusp of adulthood champion freedom, pacifism, and joy, but confront a world thrown into chaos when one of their own receives a draft notice for the Vietnam War. With chart-topping hits such as “Aquarius,” “Let the Sunshine In,” and “Good Morning, Starshine,” HAIR’s vibrant, groovy celebration of peace, love and life changed Broadway forever and still resonates today.

Hair significantly impacted both theatre and cultural landscapes since its inception. Initially workshopped in 1967 before its off-Broadway debut, Hair quickly moved to Broadway in 1968, symbolizing a seismic shift in musical theatre by incorporating rock music and contemporary issues into its narrative.

The original Broadway production became a sensation, running for 1,750 performances and fostering numerous national and international tours and productions, highlighting its universal appeal and the global resonance of its themes.

The success of Hair on stage naturally paved the way for the 1979 film adaptation directed by Miloš Forman. The movie, while retaining the musical's core message and songs like "Aquarius" and "Let the Sunshine In," altered the plot significantly for cinematic storytelling.

Its cast featured John Savage as Claude, Treat Williams as Berger, and Beverly D'Angelo as Sheila, with notable performances from Annie Golden and Dorsey Wright. Despite the changes, the film was well-received for its direction, performances, and, of course, the enduring music that captured the essence of the 1960s counterculture.

Over the years, Hair has seen numerous revivals, including a notable Broadway revival in 2009 that won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

The production stars Jordan Dobson (Broadway’s Hadestown, Bad Cinderella) as Claude, Olivia Puckett (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp) as Sheila, and Mason Reeves (First National Tour of Frozen, The MUNY’s Once On This Island) as Berger.

The cast of HAIR is rounded out by Savannah Blackwell (Howard University’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Signature’s Overtures) as Lorrie, Patrick Leonardo Casimir (ArtsCentric’s Little Shop of Horrors, Olney’s Fela!) as Walter, Alex De Bard (Signature’s Private Jones, Passing Strange) as Emmaretta, Jamie Goodson (Signature’s Beaches, Arizona Broadway Theatre’s Ghost) as Suzannah/Mother, Caroline Graham (NextStop’s Little Women, Olney’s Fiddler on the Roof) as Crissy, Noah Israel (Olney’s A Nice Indian Boy, Keegan Theatre’s Legally Blonde) as Woof, Amanda Lee (Norwegian Cruise Line’s SIX, Short North Stage’s RENT) as Dionne, Keenan McCarter (Signature’s Ragtime, The Color Purple) as Steve/Father, Nolan Montgomery (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Miramax’s The Holdovers) as Jonathan/Margaret Mead, Nora Palka (Signature’s Gypsy, Girlstar) as Jeanie, Solomon Parker III (Signature’s The Color Purple, RENT) as Hud, and Gregory Twomey (Signature’s Ragtime, ArtsCentric’s RENT) as Paul/Hubert. Garvey X. Dobbins (Round House Theatre's Next to Normal), Lily Gilan James (Monumental’s Spring Awakening), Nia-Aiyana Meeks (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s The Amen Corner), and Ethan Turbyfill (Monumental’s Spring Awakening) are swings.

The creative team for HAIR includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature’s No Place to Go, RENT), Costume Design by Kathleen Geldard (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Assassins), Lighting Design by Jason Lyons (Signature’s Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s Penelope, Private Jones), Video Design by Patrick W. Lord (Signature’s Private Jones, Lincoln Center’s Where Words Once Were), and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature’s Private Jones, Ragtime). Chelsea Pace is Signature’s Resident Intimacy Consultant and Choreographer. Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Sinai Tabak is the Orchestrator and Alexander Greenberg is the Copyist and Keyboard Programmer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Whitley Theatrical. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Julia Singer is the Assistant Stage Manager, Genevieve Dornemann is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, Jenelle Figgins is the Associate Choreographer, Refiye Tappan is the Associate Music Director, Elijah Thomas is the Assistant Lighting Designer, Clara Ashe-Moore is the Associate Video Designer, Brian Staton is the Assistant Video Designer, and Ali Pohanka is the Assistant Wig Designer.