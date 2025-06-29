Exclusive: Tony Winner Alex Newell Celebrates Pride with 'Home' at Broadway Bares

Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out raised $2,447,967 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Just last week, more than 200 of New York City’s fiercest dancers created a larger-than-life, over-the-rainbow romp down the yellow brick road in the sexy, Oz-inspired Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
The audience followed fresh-from-Kansas Dante - played by Bradley Gibson - down the yellow brick road after a tantalizing tornado swept him into Oz. Along his journey, Dante encountered a star-studded cast of outrageous characters, including Tony Award winner Alex Newell, who reminded us that there’s no better time for unity and activism than Pride - and that there’s truly no place like Broadway Bares - with a show-stopping live performance of “Home” from The Wiz. Draped in red silk, an ensemble of dancers shared breathtaking contemporary choreography by Savannah Cobb and Stancil, emotionally highlighting both those who paved the way and the fight still ahead for gay and trans equality.
BroadwayWorld is very excited to share this special, moving celebration of Pride celebrate Pride. Watch Alex's showstopping peformance here!
Videos