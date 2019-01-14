Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine - Inside the STRONGER THAN HATE Benefit!

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

Ilana was the host of a benefit concert for Stronger Than Hate - A benefit concert for the Tree Of Life Synagogue.



The Jewish community and Broadway friends perform for a night of unification benefitting the Pittsburgh congregation and victims' families of the tragic October shooting. The evening features cast members from the National Yiddish Theatre's Fiddler on the Roof, a speaker from the Anti-Defamation League, and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Julie Gold. Proceeds go to Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.



Hosted by Ilana the evening cast members donating their talents include: Jodi Bluestein (Disney On Classic), Julie Gold ("From A Distance"), Jillian Gottlieb (The Golden Bride), Nathan Klau (Jersey Boys), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Renascence), Samantha G. Harris (Tree of Life congregant), Rebecca Kuznick (Company), Gary John LaRosa (Fiddler on the Roof), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof), Jesse Manocherian (Marry Harry), Rosie Jo Neddy (Fiddler on the Roof), Bill Nolte (Waitress), Collin O'Connor (A Christmas Carol), Samantha Joy Pearlman (Chasing Rainbows), Scruffy Pearls featuring RJ Gatsby, Renee Hikari, Carly Pearlstein, and Billy Pearson, Hannah Richter (Far From Canterbury), Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld (Pokémon), Gavriel Savit (Amazing Grace), Jason Sirois (Anti-Defamation League), Eileen Tepper (LES MISERABLES), Marc Winski(Grease), and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom Of The Opera).



The evening is Directed and Produced by Mara Jill Herman with Music Direction by Danny Lepek.

