Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with the Iconic Bruce Vilanch

He has kept audiences in stitches for over forty years and today its Rob and Kevin's turn as Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch, the man behind the quips heard at the Tonys, Oscars, and Emmys swings by Shetler Studios to discuss his career as a writer, actor, and activist!

Bruce pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how Bea Arthur sang Kurt Weill with a wookie, what it was like crafting the Paul Lynde Halloween Special, and why The Vamp might have been the most fabulous musical no one ever saw!

Also, Bruce shines the spotlight on Carol Channing, Joan Crawford, and Virginia Mayo!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

