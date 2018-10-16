Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Two-Time Tony nominee Vivian Reed

Two Tony Award nominations. Drama Desk Award Winner. Obie Award Winner. Recognition from the NAACP, Dance Education of America, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Mr. Blackwell's Best Dressed List. These are some of the many recognitions bestowed upon one of the world's most celebrated artists of cabaret: Vivian Reed.

Vivian dropped by Shetler Studios to discuss her Broadway appearances in That's Entertainment, Bubbling Brown Sugar, The Me Nobody Knows, Marie Christine,and so many others. Plus, Vivian reveals the secrets to her teaching technique that will make all of you re-examine the essence of an effective performance.

Vivian pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she became a renaissance woman of the arts, what it was like taking Broadway by storm, and why she believes in the power of teaching!

Also, Vivian shines the spotlight on Rosetta LeNoire, Lena Horne, and Charles "Honi" Coles!

Tickets for Vivian's show at GreenRoom42 can be found here: https://bit.ly/2QQpi2i

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

