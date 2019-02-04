Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Brilliant Composer/Lyricist Michael John LaChiusa

Rob and Kevin are having a wild, wild party with the brilliant composer/lyricist Michael John LaChiusa whose works include Hello, Again, The Wild Party, First Ladies Suite, First Daughters Suite, Giant, Little Fish, See What I Wanna See, Bernarda Alba, Queen of the Mist, and so many others!

Michael pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he chose to tackle the lives of America's First Ladies, what it was like creating The Wild Party and Hello, Again, and why he is the pioneer of the Upper West Side.

Also, Michael shines the spotlight on Audra McDonald, George C Wolfe, and Mary Testa!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com

