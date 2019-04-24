Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with BEETLEJUICE Dance Arranger David Dabbon

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- apodcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Beetlejuices' dance arranger David Dabbon started as a dancer with the Boston Ballet, but after attending Hartt and later Carnegie Mellon, he had a musical change of direction. Currently making a name for himself as a Broadway dance arranger, his job is to re-imagine and re-interpret, but not rewrite. He also works as a composer, musical director, arranger and coach, because in show business, one always needs many irons in the fire. His driving force is always maintaining specificity in what he does, having compassion for young artists, and being able to use the word interstitial casually in a sentence. Photo Credit: Daniel Costo





