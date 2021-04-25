Exclusive: Mandy Gonzalez Performs 'Defying Gravity'; Concert Re-Airs Tonight at 8pm!

Mandy Gonzalez's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series re-airs tonight at 8pm! The concert premiered this afternoon at 3pm.

Check out a preview of the concert below, featuring Mandy performing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked!

Plus, check out this winner of the Seth Sing-Off, Giavanna Marino!

Mandy Gonzalez possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Currently starring in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, Mandy also originated and starred as Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award.

She has starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, "Defying Gravity," and for which she was honored with a Broadway.com Award for Best Replacement.

Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical, Aida, and Lennon, where she portrayed Beatles icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires, starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus, and based on the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Mandy released her debut album, FEARLESS, with Warner Music which debuted at #13 on the iTunes charts. Her album - hailed as "a genre-defying, highly-personal, daring, and brilliant debut" (Pop Bytes) - delivers new, original songs from some of the most accomplished writers in the music industry, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman, and Tom Kitt. Mandy is the founder of the #FearlessSquad, an online platform that focuses on positivity and inclusiveness.