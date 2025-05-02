Exclusive: John Gallagher, Jr. Recalls Early WICKED Audition in BROADWAY SANDWICH Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from the new season of Broadway Sandwich. The ALL ARTS series takes a behind-the-scenes look at Broadway performers during the break between matinee and evening shows. In the clip, Tony Award-winner John Gallagher Jr. discusses an early audition that he turned down before starring in Spring Awakening.

"I've never said this publicly before, but I got asked to audition for Boq in Wicked. I was about 19 years old. And I listened to the demo and I was like 'I can't sing like that, so I'm going to pass," the performer recalled. "And then a year later, I got asked to come in for a workshop of Spring Awakening." Watch the full clip here.

Each episode of the series features a candid portrait of an artist balancing performance and personal life in the heart of New York City’s theater scene. Starting Wednesday, May 7, with Gallagher's episode, season 4 of Broadway Sandwich will stream weekly at 6 p.m. ET through June 11. The series will be broadcast on PBS on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from May 13 to May 27.

Streaming episode schedule:

Broadcast episode schedule:

May 13: Death Becomes Her and Swept Away

May 20: Titanique and Little Shop of Horrors

May 27: The Great Gatsby and A Wonderful World

About John Gallagher, Jr.

John Gallagher, Jr. won a 2007 Tony Award for his role in the groundbreaking rock musical Spring Awakening and most recently starred as Mate in Swept Away Other Broadway credits include Long Day’s Journey into Night, Jerusalem, Green Day’s American Idiot, and Rabbit Hole. Off-Broadway credits include Farragut North, Port Authority, and Kimberly Akimbo. He starred in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO drama series The Newsroom, as well as the acclaimed miniseries Olive Kitteridge. He has appeared in such films as Underwater, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Hush, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Short Term 12, Margaret, and Pieces of April. John’s two albums of original music, Six Day Hurricane and 8th and Jane are both available to stream online.