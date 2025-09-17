Exclusive: HIRSCHFELD'S ICONS Poster Book Coming in 2026; Check Out the Cover Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the release of Hirschfeld’s Icons: A Poster Book, a new collection of 25 removable, ready-to-frame prints by Broadway artist and caricaturist Al Hirschfeld. This new volume is the latest in Abrams ComicArts’ poster book series, following the release of Hirschfeld’s Sondheim this month. The new book will hit shelves in April 2026

With an introduction by TV personality Dick Cavett, this volume showcases Hirschfeld’s genius in capturing the essence of the most celebrated figures in theater, film, music, dance, and television.

From Marilyn Monroe to Charlie Chaplin, from Elvis Presley to Julie Andrews, Hirschfeld defined caricature for the 20th century with a singular style that remains instantly recognizable today. Take a look at the official cover below.

This new title offers readers a visual journey through pop culture history, featuring icons such as Liza Minnelli, Sammy Davis Jr., Chita Rivera, Richard Pryor, Laurel and Hardy, and the Marx Brothers. Each portrait showcases Hirschfeld’s unmistakable linear calligraphic style that graced the pages of major publications for over 75 years.

Accompanying these vibrant prints are commentaries and biographies by David Leopold, Creative Director of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation and the foremost authority on the artist’s work. Leopold’s insightful text provides historical context, behind-the-scenes stories, and a deeper understanding of Hirschfeld’s ability to distill a performer’s personality into just a few graceful lines.

Al Hirschfeld (1903–2003) remains one of the most celebrated American artists, honored with two Tony Awards and recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts with the Medal of Arts. His career spanned nearly a century, during which his drawings became the definitive visual record of the performing arts.

“Awards are nice, but for many performers, being captured in pen and ink by Hirschfeld was the ultimate honor,” says David Leopold. “It meant they were part of a tradition; a portrait gallery that included some of the biggest names in popular culture. It also meant that they were immortalized—indelible as any tattoo and monumental as any statue. After all, more people saw Hirschfeld’s drawing of a performance than those who saw the actual production itself.”