Exclusive: Go Backstage at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE with The Dressing Room Project

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is going strong at New World Stages and the cast is giving a special look behind the curtain with Michael Kushner's The Dressing Room Project. Check out exclusive photos from backstage with the full company!

The first-ever major revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee currently features a musical theater all-star cast, including two-time Emmy Award winner Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Grammy nominee and SAG Award winner Kevin McHale in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Grammy and Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre through June 22, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.



Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn, this new production of the musical is directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold, along with a dash of riotous audience participation. This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences around the world since its Tony-winning Broadway debut in 2005.

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner/ The Dressing Room Project