Exclusive: Get A First Look At Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton, And More In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, presented by George Street Playhouse and directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GREASE, BIG RIVER). LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features book & lyrics by Steve Kluger (based on his best-selling novel) and music by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (LITTLE WOMEN).
Featuring Teal Wicks (THE CHER SHOW, WICKED, FINDING NEVERLAND) and Bobby Conte Thornton (A BRONX TALE), the cast also includes Danny Binstock ("The Blacklist," "Elementary"), Will Burton (HELLO, DOLLY!; AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Mylinda Hull (42nd STREET, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, "Fosse/Verdon"), Christine Pedi (CHICAGO, Forbidden Broadway), and Don Stephenson (THE PRODUCERS, TITANIC, ROCK OF AGES).
They are joined by a young cast featuring Julian Lerner (LES MISERABLES national tour, "Happy!") and Parker Weathersbee ("The Long Road Home," LES MISERABLES national tour), in addition to Sabatino Cruz (Astoria Performing Arts Center's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE), Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton (SCHOOL OF ROCK national tour), and Jeslyn Zubrycki. Rounding out the cast are Junior Mendez, Julio Rey, Peter Saide, and Sean Watkinson.
In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, Joe Margolis and his young son open an old box of letters that transport Joe back to his youth in Brooklyn and the summer of 1942, when young Joey and his best friend Craig are writing fan letters to their hero Charlie Banks, the star third baseman of the New York Giants. Amid the tumultuous events of World War II, Joey and Charlie forge an unlikely friendship that might be the very thing they both need. LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features a new score of big band sounds and jazz music of the era.
To purchase tickets (priced from $25 to $85), buy a subscription, or for more information about George Street Playhouse, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.
(L to R) Parker Weathersbee and Julian Emile Lerner in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
(L to R) Junior Mendez, Peter Saide, Will Burton (Back), Bobby Conte Thornton (Front), Sean Watkinson, and Julio Rey in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
(L to R) Junior Mendez, Will Burton, Peter Saide, Sean Watkinson, Julio Rey, Bobby Conte Thornton and Teal Wicks in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
(L to R) Sean Watkinson, Junior Mendez, Bobby Conte Thornton (Top), Teal Wicks, Will Burton, and Peter Saide in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
(L to R) Will Burton, Junior Mendez, Sean Watkinson (Back), Bobby Conte Thornton (Front), Julian Emile Lerner (Front), Peter Saide, Julio Rey, and Don Stephenson in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
Julian Emile Lerner (Top) with Will Burton (Left), Bobby Conte Thornton (Right), and the company of LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
Teal Wicks in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
(L to R) Julian Emile Lerner and Bobby Conte Thornton in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
(L to R) Bobby Conte Thornton and Julian Emile Lerner in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
(L to R) Bobby Conte Thornton and Teal Wicks in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, October 15 thru November 10, 2019. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.
