Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from Signature's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

Performances run August 8 – September 17, 2023 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from Signature's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

Get an exclusive look at Erin Davie performing 'To Build A Home' from Signature Theatre's production of The Bridges of Madison County, with music & lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Marsha Norman. Based on the novel by Robert James Walker, the production stars Broadway’s Erin Davie (Diana, Sunday in the Park with George) and Mark Evans (Waitress, Signature's The Fix).

The Bridges of Madison County is directed by Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard (Signature’s Pacific Overtures, Which Way to the Stage), with music direction by Laura Bergquist (Broadway’s Allegiance, Off-Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and choreography by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise (Signature’s She Loves Me, Grand Hotel).

The Bridges of Madison County is a soaring musical romance of desire and sacrifice based on the best-selling novel. After marrying an American soldier to escape Italy at the end of World War II, Francesca builds herself a home in Iowa, raising two children and settling into a steady but unremarkable routine. Then one day, she meets Robert, a charismatic photographer, who awakens her passion and changes her life forever. With a gorgeous Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade) and a moving book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman (The Color Purple, The Secret Garden), The Bridges of Madison County is a ravishing story about the choices we make for love.

The creative team for The Bridges of Madison County includes Scenic Design by Lee Savage (Signature’s Into the Woods, She Loves Me), Costume Design by Kathleen Geldard (Signature’s Assassins, Billy Elliot), Lighting Design by Jesse Belsky(Signature’s Sweeney Todd, Which Way to the Stage), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures), and Wig Design by Danna Rosedahl (Ford’s A Trip to Bountiful, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Red Velvet). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Zach Campion is the Dialect Coach, and Chelsea Pace is the Resident Intimacy Consultant and Choreographer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by JZ Casting, Geoff Josselson, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Taryn Friend is the Assistant Stage Manager, Kelsey Jenkins is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, William Yanesh is the Associate Music Director, and Christian D. Henrriquez is the Assistant Lighting Designer.






RELATED STORIES

1
Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat Cl Photo
Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat Club

The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB has announced that from Monday 25 September 2023, the roles of The Emcee and Sally Bowles will be played by music icons Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem.

2
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the first day of rehearsal for THE WIZ. See the talented cast as they prepare for their upcoming performance in this highly anticipated production.

3
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

The stars were out at the Ahmanson for opening night of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Center Theater Group's Ahmanson Theater. Guests included guest narrator Bradley Whitford, and another celebrated Peter Pan - Cathy Rigby - who shared 'goes wrong' experiences from her own production.

4
Video: THE WHOS TOMMY Breaks Record at Goodman Theatre Photo
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Breaks Record at Goodman Theatre

Discover the incredible success of The Who's Tommy at Goodman Theatre, breaking records and thrilling audiences. Watch the exclusive video of the final bow featuring Pete Townshend. Don't miss out on this historic production.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West EndVideo: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZVideo: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway, Plus Watch a Behind the Scenes Video!Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway, Plus Watch a Behind the Scenes Video!
Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In ChicagoVideo: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago

Videos

Video: WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good' Video Video: WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good'
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO

Recommended For You