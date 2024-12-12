Everything You Need to Know About WICKED: PART TWO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After 20 years, the first part of the hit Broadway musical Wicked has officially come to the big screen!

Now that Part One is out, BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the second film - including who's starring, what viewers can expect, and what will change from stage to screen. Part Two was originally set to release on November 26, but Universal moved the release day up by five days. The movie will now hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

Find out what we know about Wicked: Part Two movie below and check out our guide to Part One here.

Who's in the cast of Part Two?

The film will feature the same cast as the first, including Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James are also expected to reprise their roles as Glinda's confidants Pfannee and ShenShen, as is Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

The character of Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz is rumored to appear, though no casting has been confirmed.

Who's directing Wicked: Part Two?

Jon M. Chu directed both parts of the musical adaptation. He previously helmed the acclaimed film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Chu's other directorial credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Now You See Me 2, and Jem and the Holograms.



Center L to R: Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba), Director Jon M. Chu, and Ariana Granda (as Glinda) on the set of WICKED

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Who wrote Wicked: Part Two?

Like Part One, the film features a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, along with Dana Fox. The movie also features the iconic music by Schwartz, including "Thank Goodness," "As Long As You're Mine," "No Good Deed," and "For Good." The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions.

In interviews, Stephen Schwartz and director Jon M. Chu have revealed that the second Wicked movie will include two new songs.

"The new songs were written because of the demand of the story, not, 'Oh, let's write a new song and stick it in just because," Schwartz said previously. "The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created — the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie."

For Part One (and likely Part Two) film composer John Powell worked alongside Schwartz to write new underscoring for the movie. Schwartz told The Schwartz Scene that he "basically used the existing [Wicked] themes," adding that "John Powell may wind up creating some new themes, but I didn’t." He also confirmed that the two musicians have "consulted closely with one another throughout the process.”

Who designed Wicked: Part Two?

Paul Tazewell designed the costumes for both films. Tazewell was nominated for an Academy Award for his costumes for the 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story. His work has also been seen on screen in NBC's The Wiz LIVE! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Tazewell served as Costume Designer for the Broadway productions of Summer: the Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, Memphis, In the Heights, The Color Purple, Caroline, Or Change, and more.

What is Wicked: Part Two about?

The first movie followed Elphaba and Glinda as they forge an unlikely friendship during their initial meeting at Shiz University.

Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba is determined to remain true to herself, and to those around her.

Wicked Part Two adapts Act 2 of the stage show. The movie picks up with the characters after they both lean into their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. It will cover some events that take place in the original Wizard of Oz story with characters like Fiyero and Boq evolving into familiar faces from that story.

When did filming begin?

Filming for both movies began on December 7, 2022. The movie was one of the first projects to be filmed at Elstree Studios in the U.K. However, the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike resulted in the production being shut down, despite only 10 days left of shooting. The rest of filming commenced in early 2024, officially wrapping on January 26, 2024. Part Two is currently in post-production.

What will be different from the musical?

Nessarose's character arc will differ slightly in Part Two, including the moment that her slippers are enchanted with a spell that allows her to walk.

In an interview with People, Nessa actor Marissa Bode told the outlet that the script has been altered to better reflect “the magic in general and the magic of the story," rather than focusing on Nessa's disability. Bode previously told Variety that she is "very happy with the changes that have been made" to the character.

What songs are included on the soundtrack?

All of the songs from Act 1 of the stage show made their way into the first film. If Part Two follows this pattern, then the following numbers will be in the movie, along with two new songs:

No One Mourns The Wicked

Thank Goodness

The Wicked Witch of the East

Wonderful

I'm Not That Girl (Reprise)

As Long As You're Mine

No Good Deed

March of the Witch Hunters

For Good

The Melting

A Sentimental Man

Finale

When will Wicked: Part Two be on streaming services?

Wicked: Part Two will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, debuting the same weekend as Edgar Wright's The Running Man, starring Glen Powell, and a week before Disney's Zootopia 2.

The film will not be available to watch on streaming services until a few months after its theatrical release. Since it is from Universal Pictures, the film will most likely eventually be available to stream on Peacock.

BroadwayWorld will be sure to fill you in on additional changes and updates as we hear about them!