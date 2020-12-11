Everybody Loves Alice!
From the Essential Theatre, a pay-what-you-can on demand streaming experience. Based on a novel of the same title by Playwright/Actress Perri Gaffney, "The Resurrection of Alice," is a funny, heartwarming, exceptionally enlightening, and poignant story of one young girls journey for her family's sake into an arranged marriage with a man that was old enough to be her grandfather. https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4828248
