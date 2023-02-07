Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

This funny and deeply moving play gives voice to the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s.

Feb. 07, 2023 Â 

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is presenting the world premiere of Lloyd Suh's The Heart Sellers, running February 7 - March 19, 2023 in the Stiemke Studio.

Get a first look at photos below!

This funny and deeply moving play gives voice to the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s when the landmark Hart-Celler Act granted thousands of professional workers a new path to citizenship.

For more information visit: www.MilwaukeeRep.com/TheHeartSellers

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Nicole Javier and Narea Kang

Narea Kang and Nicole Javier

Narea Kang

Nicole Javier

Nicole Javier and Narea Kang

Narea Kang and Nicole Javier

Nicole Javier and Narea Kang




