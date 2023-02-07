Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is presenting the world premiere of Lloyd Suh's The Heart Sellers, running February 7 - March 19, 2023 in the Stiemke Studio.

This funny and deeply moving play gives voice to the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s when the landmark Hart-Celler Act granted thousands of professional workers a new path to citizenship.

For more information visit: www.MilwaukeeRep.com/TheHeartSellers