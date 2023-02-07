Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Milwaukee Repertory Theater is presenting the world premiere of Lloyd Suh's The Heart Sellers, running February 7 - March 19, 2023 in the Stiemke Studio.
Get a first look at photos below!
This funny and deeply moving play gives voice to the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s when the landmark Hart-Celler Act granted thousands of professional workers a new path to citizenship.
For more information visit: www.MilwaukeeRep.com/TheHeartSellers
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Nicole Javier and Narea Kang
Narea Kang and Nicole Javier
Narea Kang
Nicole Javier and Narea Kang
Narea Kang and Nicole Javier
Nicole Javier and Narea Kang
