Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha Tie the Knot in Central Park

Benson shared in an Instagram post, 'we reclaimed 2020'.

Oct. 16, 2020  

Etai Benson shared via Instagram that he and Alexandra Socha got married over the weekend in a small ceremony in Central Park.

He captioned the photo: "In Central Park, with six people in attendance, we reclaimed 2020."

