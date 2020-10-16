Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha Tie the Knot in Central Park
Benson shared in an Instagram post, 'we reclaimed 2020'.
Etai Benson shared via Instagram that he and Alexandra Socha got married over the weekend in a small ceremony in Central Park.
He captioned the photo: "In Central Park, with six people in attendance, we reclaimed 2020."
Check out the Instagram post below!
In Central Park, with six people in attendance, we reclaimed 2020. (a??i??: @alexandrasocha ?: @missjillysue ?: @bookaynyc / @robbiefairchild)
A post shared by Etai Benson (@etaibenson) on Oct 16, 2020 at 7:51am PDT
