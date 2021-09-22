Esau Pritchett Joins The Cast Of THOUGHTS FOR A COLORED MAN On Broadway

Esau Pritchett has joined the cast of Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, which will begin preview performances on Friday, October 1 and open Sunday, October 31 at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). Mr. Pritchett replaces originally announced Keith David. A private family matter has caused Mr. David to depart the production.

Producer Moreland said in a statement for the show "The company of Thoughts of a Colored Man supports The David Family during this time and we are also elated to welcome a new member to the family."

Born in Saginaw, Michigan, Esau Pritchett received a B.A. in Performing Arts Theatre from Oakland University. A resident of New York City since 1998, he has appeared in numerous Regional Theatre productions across the country and guest starring roles on TV shows over the past couple of decades. Recently recurred as Mr. David for two seasons on Fox's primetime drama "Prodigal Son". He currently has a recurring role on the STARZ Network drama "Power: Book II Raising Kanaan".

The ensemble cast will also feature Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award nominee Luke James (Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan "Mack" Wilds (HBO's "The Wire).

Thoughts of a Colored Man will mark the Broadway debuts of both Scott and Broadnax. Scott's new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film and Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall's new play The Hot Wing King which received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.