Episcopal Actors' Guild Presents MARROW
Cruelly plunged into a battle between life and death, a gay dancer races to salvage a failing mind while making sense of his new reality in Brian Quirk's harrowing and critically acclaimed play Marrow.
Under the direction of Melissa Firlit, Marrow will be have its New York premiere in partnership with the Episcopal Actors' Guild Open Stage Grant and Resolve Productions in February 2020. Marrow, which had its European premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in August of 2019 was hailed by Scots Gay Magazine as a "hidden jewel of the Fringe" and Broadway Baby of Edinburgh affirmed it to be both "vivid and electrifying.....solo theatre on a big topic at its finest." Marrow has had solid developmental journey, beginning with excerpts of the play being integrated into Spectrum Dance Company's production, (Im)pluse, which was directed by Donald Byrd and performed at the Seattle Repertory Theatre in the summer of 2017. The show featured MacArthur and the Spectrum dance company, earning Craig MacArthur Dolezel the prestigious Gypsy Rose Award for best actor by members of the Seattle Critics Group and Seattle Theater Writers. The Seattle Times called the production and and MacArthur's performance a "wild tour de force." Resolve Productions has worked to continue the development of Quirk's play, which now includes a fully imagined original musical score and sound design by Matthew Bittner.
Marrow is a new piece of American art that stands up to the damaging trend of harmful and non- inclusive political policies. According to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, LGBTQI hate crimes rose dramatically within the United States in 2018 and continue to escalate.
While there are many factors attributing to this societal de-evolution, it is clear that there is an urgent need to promote mutual tolerance and respect regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.
All proceeds will be split between Resolve Productions and the charitable programs of the Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG).
A visceral and poetic condemnation of LGBTQI violence, Marrow pays homage to the countless queer influences who have made an impact on the world. Per director Melissa Firlit, the power of this play lies in simple, yet effective storytelling. Through this, the audience is gifted with the opportunity to step into someone else's shoes to examine the universal truths that bind us all as humans. Hopefully, people come away from this show contemplating the destructive nature of hate and possessing a renewed appreciation for everyone's right to exist and to love.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is on her way to Broadway, but first the new musical is on the hunt for an additional cast member. Telsey + Company has just announced ... (read more)
Ralph Fiennes In Talks to Join MATILDA Movie Musical as 'Miss Trunchbull'; Emma Stone Eyed for 'Miss Honey'
Ralph Fiennes and Emma Stone could be headed to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
Official: Re-Imagined AIDA Will Premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse and Tour in 2021
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: ALMOST FAMOUS Coming To Broadway Next Fall
The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are s... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and More at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal... (read more)
Quiz: Can You Guess These Musicals Described In Emojis?
With a new set of emojis coming this year, we're giving your the chance to test just how well you know musicals based off of sets of emojis that descr... (read more)