Emma Thompson Will Lead GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE

The film hails from Sophie Hyde.

Emma Thompson has joined the cast of upcoming sex comedy "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande."

The film hails from Sophie Hyde, according to Deadline. It follows Nancy Stokes (Thompson), a 55 year-old widow "who is yearning for some adventure, some human connection, and some sex. Good sex. For the first time in her life.

Whilst her husband Robert provided a home, a family, something resembling a life, good sex was never on offer. But he's gone now, and Nancy has a plan. As she says, 'there are nuns with more sexual experience than me'.

So, being the reasonable, practical woman she is, and as an ex-teacher she likes to be organised, she does some thorough research and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker (or 'sex therapist' as he prefers it) in his early twenties for a night of bliss."

Sophie Hyde said, "I'm thrilled to be working with the tremendously funny and heartbreakingly honest Emma Thompson to explore intimacy and desire, and to put on screen a relationship that feels unexpected and delightful. At a time when our need for each other is so vividly present, it will be a delight to create and show this connection between two people, which is funny, sexy and moving".

Thompson's first successful effort on the London stage was a revival of the 1930s musical ME AND MY GIRL. After a 15-month run, Thompson was exhausted but, the role granted her a breakthrough. Her next breakthrough was in 1987 when she had leading roles in two television series: FORTUNES OR WAR and TUTTI FRUTTI. In 1989, Thompson went back to the stage with her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh for a revival of LOOK BACK IN ANGER. Later that year, the pair starred in a televised adaptation of the play.



Thompson's first big-screen performance was in 1989 when she starred in the romantic comedy THE TALL GUY. While the film was not successful in the box office, Thompson received critical acclaim for her performance. She was seen later that year as Princess Katherine in Branagh's screen adaptation of Shakespeare's HENRY V. She continued her ventures with Shakespeare when she appeared on stage in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and KING LEAR.



Emma Thompson continued expanding her career by appear ing in such films as HOWARDS END, PETER'S FRIENDS, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and The Remains OF THE DAY. These films cemented Thompson as an important British actress.



In 1994, Thompson made her Hollywood debut alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the blockbuster, JUNIOR. After her work on SENSE AND SENSIBILITY and PRIMARY COLORS, producers in Hollywood were lining up to hire Thompson. This pressure, among other things, caused her to take a year long break from the industry. And, after she became a mother in 1999, she decided to reduce her workload and only take on smaller roles instead of leads.



In the 2000s, Thompson starred in many extremely successful films including the HARRY POTTER film series, WIT, LOVE ACTUALLY, ANGELS IN AMERICA, NANNY MCPHEE, STRANGER THAN FICTION, LAST CHANCE HARVEY, MEN IN BLACK 3, and BRAVE.

Related Articles